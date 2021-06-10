Placido Domingo commended in Spain after alleged harassment





Spanish opera star Placido Domingo won the award at the Teatro Real in Madrid on Thursday.

Spain canceled Domingo’s scheduled performance in a publicly funded theater last year, but the singer concludes that a survey by the American Music Artist Guild has misbehaved against female performers. After that, the performance was canceled.

More than 30 singers, dancers, musicians, voice trainers and behind-the-scenes staff have witnessed or experienced improper behavior over the last 30 years.

US institutions such as the Metropolitan Opera in New York and the San Francisco Opera have canceled their planned contract with Domingo, and he has resigned as general director of the Los Angeles Opera.

Domingo apologizes for making his colleagues feel uncomfortable, but denies that he behaved aggressively or interfered with the careers of other performers. No charges have been filed.

Returning to Madrid for a charity concert to support the Red Cross, he attracted a large audience, including local leader Isabel Diaz Ayoso.

Arriving at the ceremony, which was awarded the title of Honorary Ambassador of World Heritage in Spain, Domingo talked about his pride in returning and the excitement of the show the day before.

“I was very impressed. It’s a wonderful city in Madrid. After singing last night, it was a very special night and I felt like I had all my strength.”

Fans outside the concert defended Domingo’s heritage.

“We love him and follow him everywhere. We love him as a person, as an artist and as a singer,” said a native of Southern Germany who travels around the world at concerts. Vilda said.

Equality Minister Irene Montero, the leader of the Spanish feminist movement, criticized those who praised the singer.

“Ask yourself what message you are sending to women and women who are sexually assaulted every day in this country,” Montero tweeted.

Comments could not be sought from Domingo’s agent, the Red Cross, or the Spanish World Heritage Promotion Association, which hosted the award ceremony. According to his website, he will sing and conduct in countries such as France, Germany, Italy and Russia this year, but no venues in the United States are listed.

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

