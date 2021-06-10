Best features of iOS, iPadOS, macOS that Apple didn’t announce on stage





Apple gave a WWDC keynote on Monday to showcase the major new features that will be introduced to the platform, but didn’t have time to show off everything that will be introduced in the new versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. So I went through a good part of the preview page, Twitter, and the Internet to see what interesting features were lost from the presentation.

The big features of iOS and iPadOS were notifications, FaceTime, and multitasking updates, but Apple seems to be taking the platform itself seriously as well. There are many quality of life improvements, including:

Spanish speakers can choose whether the device uses masculine, feminine, or neutral language. A widget has been added to the email, and a widget to show the quality of sleep has also been added. On the iPad, you can now tab the text fields and buttons in your app, just as you can on Mac and Safari. The iPad supports eye tracking hardware to improve accessibility by allowing you to control the cursor with just your eyes.

The Monterey part of the keynote was dominated by an incredibly impressive demo showing Apple’s new Universal Control features, but Apple took the time to discuss shortcuts coming to macOS as well. did. However, the Mac is a complex machine, and there will be some more fun and useful things in the fall.

A better file copy interface with the ability to pause and resume the software microphone indicator light transfer in the menu to indicate that the application is listening to your user data, settings, apps without reinstalling the OS Ability to easily erase (Ideal for selling Macs) Ability to manage passwords saved in System Preferences. You can also import and export from other password managers. You can customize the outline and fill color of the mouse cursor. If you move to another monitor, the window will be resized. Shortcuts allow you to integrate shell commands. Improved Finder[フォルダーへ移動]dialog

Of course, Apple operates an ecosystem here, so many of the announced features will be on every computer. Here are some other features that will also be available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

A built-in one-time password generator, similar to Google Authenticator or Authy Safari, detects if your website can support HTTPS and automatically uses it if it does (similar to the HTTPS Everywhere extension). ). Low power mode for macOS and iPad (I’m looking forward to seeing how far the M1 MacBook Pro can grow) Reminders also add tagging features like those found in Notes.[写真]The info pane shows what the image looks like with a visual lookup.Ability to turn downtime whenever you really need to focus on something Edge extension on Windows that allows you to use iCloud passwords

Well, Apple showed off almost all of WatchOS on stage, but it doesn’t seem like a big year for wearables (although the always-on display support and multiple timer improvements are very much. I’m happy). However, there are some new time complications.

I noticed that WatchOS 8 has a new set of Time complications. Watchsmith has a bit of Sherlocking, but I’m honestly very happy to have it here. Much of my gray hair was caused by supporting time-based complications. Now you can focus on other places. pic.twitter.com/q44aVDMoZh

David Smith (@_DavidSmith) June 9, 2021

If you want to know if these features are available, here are the devices that offer the new OS:







