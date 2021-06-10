Soon, you can try out the Xbox game before downloading.





Microsoft plans to allow Xbox console owners to try out the game later this year before downloading it. The new Xbox Dashboard feature allows console players to instantly stream games through Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) service. This is part of an effort to integrate xCloud into the Xbox console and the Xbox app on Windows PCs.

Later this year, Microsoft’s head of cloud gaming will shed light on all sorts of scenarios, including adding cloud gaming directly to the Xbox app on the PC, integrating it into the console experience, and trying it out before downloading. Says Kareem Choudhry.

Microsoft doesn’t elaborate on every way xCloud appears in the Xbox console, but for Xbox owners who want to know what the game is about before they buy it, try it before you download it. The possibilities are open.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X dashboard.

In any case, using xCloud to allow your Xbox player to join the game immediately before downloading is especially useful on the first day of the game’s launch. Games regularly exceed 100GB, so it often takes hours to download titles unless you plan ahead and preload the game before launch.

In a briefing with the press prior to Microsoft’s Xbox E3 event on Sunday, Microsoft’s Xbox director Phil Spencer was keen to highlight Microsoft’s commitment to the Xbox Game Pass and cloud gaming.

As a result, Spencer says that at this time, there was only one platform that shipped games simultaneously on consoles, PCs, and the cloud. Others bring console games to their PCs years later, not only letting people buy the hardware first, but also charging a second time to play it on their PC.

Microsoft’s Xbox chief calls for Sony’s approach

Of course, Spencer mentions Sony and its ongoing efforts to bring more PlayStation games to the PC years after its launch. Microsoft clearly prefers a unique approach to releasing it on multiple platforms at the same time and making it available on the Xbox Game Pass from day one.

When it comes to the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft also promises to somehow provide a timeline for the service’s exclusive first-party content. When it comes to the overall lineup, we aim to release new games quarterly … We understand that thriving entertainment services require a consistent and exciting new content stream. Explains Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios. Therefore, our portfolio will continue to grow as the service grows.

Microsoft has not yet provided the latest information on the growth of Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. The service surged to 18 million subscribers earlier this year after steadily growing throughout 2020. Today’s announcement is part of a wider range of Xbox and xCloud news, including server upgrades to xCloud and plans for Microsoft’s Xbox TV apps and streaming sticks.

