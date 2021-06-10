Logitech Slim Folio Pro Keyboard for iPad Pro Models Launched in India, Starting at Rs 11,995





Logitech announced that it will launch the Logitech Slim Folio Pro, an all-in-one backlit keyboard case for 11-inch and 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro models, in India. According to the company, the protective case is an iPad Pro with Bluetooth connectivity that provides a laptop-like comfortable typing experience. Once connected, the protective case with keyboard automatically remembers the device each time the user opens the iPad Pro and types. Rechargeable batteries are said to last up to 3 months on a single charge. Like other iPad cases, Logitech Slim Folio Pro offers a mode that’s adjustable for your type of work. For typing, dock your iPad Pro vertically and use the end-to-end backlit keyboard for comfort. The keyboard is lined with iOS shortcut keys for controlling brightness, volume, and more. For sketches, the user can push the keyboard to the bottom of the iPad screen to take notes or read. The open sides of the case make it easy for users to charge their Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

Logitech adds that Slim Folio Pro is specifically designed for 3rd and 4th generation Apple iPad Pro models. The case with keyboard does not include the trackpad. When talking about development, Ashok Jangra, head of the Cluster category in Logitech Southwest Asia, said the new Slim Folio Pro will be more versatile with a “high-performance backlit keyboard.” Logitech’s Folio Pro portfolio is priced at Rs 11,995 and the 12.9-inch case is priced at Rs 12,995. Both slim Folio Pro cases are available on Amazon with a dark color finish. Protective cases are relatively cheaper than Apple’s in-house. is. The Smart Keyboard Folio Case is priced at Rs 15,900 for the iPad Pro 3rd Generation and later 11-inch cases and Rs 17,900 for the iPad Pro 12.9-inch. Apple’s Magic Keyboard, which features a “floating cantilever design,” has a starting price tag. Rs 27,900.

