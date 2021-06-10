Always successful for some people





Two screens, hinged, running Android, made by Microsoft. The Surface Duo has a lot of spectacular points, but these feel like the four main buzzwords around this ambitious hardware.

Using the Surface Duo, it’s clear that this isn’t a universal device. There are certain user styles for which the Surface Duo concept is best suited. But was the concept completed through the process of becoming a capable real-world mobile device?

Surface Duo is, frankly, an interesting piece of hardware to review. Even now, six months after its release, it is still a difficult device to understand. It’s easy to explain-two touchscreens built around the hinges, you can run Android and use those screens in any orientation to view a single or multiple apps-but , It’s more difficult to visualize using it in the life you won.

There may be foldable smartphones that offer two forms of fact, but “the touchstone of being a phone now and a tablet now is much more understood by consumers than sometimes a phone or a big phone. Easy. Or two phones, or an open book, or a picture stand … “

The biggest concession for Surface Duo is system-on-chip. Duo is the flagship price (starting at $ 1,149), but the specs are overwhelming. Powered by a 2018s Snapdragon 855 as a system-on-chip, it is backed up with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

You don’t even have to write about the camera at home. The resolution is small, 11 megapixels. There is only one camera on one screen. Sufficient for video calls (which have become much more common since the Surface Duo design was locked in), but when you flip it over to the main camera, the result is excellent forced to the main camera. It’s exactly what you would expect from a webcam. camera. I don’t think anyone will buy a Surface Duo for use as a camera.

So what if you weren’t here in search of a touchstone for your regular flagship smartphone? Dual screen experience.

The two screens are 1800×1350, a size that is almost unique in the Android world. Yes, it’s an old TV standard with a 4: 3 ratio. If you’re coming from a smartphone, that leads to the feeling that everything is a little off. Facebook, Twitter, because so many apps are built around the idea that social media scrolls a small amount of information. Using something like Reddit is a new experience, even if everything looks the same.

This 4: 3 ratio screen makes reading large blocks of text from one screen much more enjoyable. It’s easy to scan and read, and it’s breathtaking, so it requires fewer awkward formats and short sentences. And running the Kindle app on both screens and having a real page-turning experience on your mobile device is traditional.

A book with a fairly large bezel. You cannot escape from the black bar that exists on your device. Again, I’m sure this is because the duo needs to be kept as thin as possible and the electronics need to be moved to a location other than the bottom of the screen, but all screens have a book-like experience. The idea ran into the physics of design. They provide a safe space to put your thumb on, but within the Surface Pro, Microsoft is very good at determining what finger input is and what’s held on the screen. It shows that it is excellent.

One of the subtle decisions that has contributed to the power of the Surface Duo is how to express yourself to the software. Unlike pure fold-out screen devices, the Surface Duo is much closer to two smartphones than a single tablet. This device is great when you have two apps side by side (the ability to configure an icon on your home screen and bring them to your screen with a single touch is a perfect example.

As mentioned earlier, you can have a regular Android app that spans two screens, as you said you’re enjoying the Kindle app-specific implementation, but the black bar on the hinge between the screens is a nasty barrier. Sometimes. Reading a website on two screens is awkward at best, and Gmail is basically useless in dual screen mode, and you can’t get layout information.

One thing that continues to be of concern is that the user’s UI changes depending on the user’s location. The back gesture may work on both sides of the screen, or it may work on only one side of the screen. The pop-up keyboard moves towards the outer edge of the screen, leaving a blank space near the spine. The home screen changes dynamically according to the screen settings. You can see the logic behind these calls, but choosing an ID maintains a consistent UI and UX.

Quickly switch between single-screen mode, twin-screen, open the device to see both screens, twist from portrait to landscape, and more to catch the UI. There is a lag in the UI that performs the action. I can’t tell if this is due to the wide tolerance that the code needs to switch now, or if it just takes time to recreate all the elements on the screen. Nevertheless, this should be a bit smooth and almost invisible to the user. Can it be solved by providing more than 6 GB of RAM?

It’s not surprising that the dual-screen environment works best with Microsoft’s proprietary software. The UI allows apps to launch comfortably on two screens, and each app works fine in this space. If you move the app across two screens, you’ll find a much better environment for your work. This is not surprising given that Microsoft offers a complete suite of Android apps for cloud services.

Did MSFT work and the other apps MSFT that had to be there had the option to tweak these, or Google’s Gmail (based on the previous example) was sacred and Mountain View instead of Redmond Can only change that code?

On the surface (sorry), it feels like a testbed escaped from Microsoft’s R & D team. If you’ve been following Microsoft for a while, you know that the idea of ​​thinking of a computer as a book is a form factor that has captivated certain sections of Redmond. Courier, Codex, and InkSeine are notable attempts. Surface Duo is the first product that consumers can buy.

You don’t have to explore the direction of your entire enterprise with Surface Duo. This is a product that Microsoft considers to be the best form factor for a small user base. It’s not designed for everyone, it’s not designed as a flagship mobile product that makes it all for everyone, just by changing the workflow the way a monolithic smartphone wants.

If the Surface Duo works for you, it will work for you. If not, it definitely should be considered a really good idea that will contribute to the bigger future of the entire ecosystem (especially). Microsoft has made numerous contributions to Android open source projects, with multi-screen and multi-window Android controlling a better environment for users and developers).

However, this is not a completely black and white product. Looking through a desktop lens, some people prefer to maximize all windows on the screen (or keep them in the foreground while working) and switch windows as needed. Some people are happy to be able to view multiple windows, flick between windows with their eyes, move information between windows, and view multiple views of the world.

Surface Duo is the latter. I suspect this is a small percentage of computer users. The former has a mode of operation that makes Duo feel like a luxury and almost ridiculous idea. The latter will soon get Duo, realize that their personal workflow will benefit from this device, and will love this concept from the beginning.

Perhaps the biggest problem with the Surface Duo isn’t the one that was designed to be built into the system, but the one that affected the whole world. Surface Duo was launched in 2020 in a coronavirus pandemic. Mobile productivity devices designed to work while on the go, traveling, or flying around the workplace face a user base, such as staying in one place and working from home. was doing. The main advantage of the device was simply not needed.

As you get used to the new world, you’ll be back in the office, traveling, meeting in person, and everything will be back in fashion. It’s not as good as it used to be, but it’s back. That’s when the potential of Surface Duo is new to mobile workers.

Of course, that moment will come in late 2021, perhaps early 2022. This allows Microsoft to incorporate all the knowledge and feedback gained from this first Surface Duo and update the platform to meet the 2021 smartphone specifications. Improve your software and provide more information to your prospects.

Surface Duo isn’t all-purpose for everyone, but it’s all-purpose for some. All you have to do is find a person.

Disclaimer: Microsoft has provided the Surface Duo for review purposes.

