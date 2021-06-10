Google uses AI to design chip floor plans faster than humans





Google claims to have developed artificial intelligence software that can design computer chips faster than humans.

A technology giant said in a Wednesday paper in Nature that a new AI could come up with a chip that would take months for humans to design in less than six hours.

Google states that AI has already been used to develop the latest version of Google’s tensor processing unit chip, which is used to perform AI-related tasks.

“Our method has been used in production to design the next generation of Google TPUs,” wrote the author of a paper led by Azalia Mirhoseini, head of system machine learning at Google.

In other words, Google is using AI to design chips that can be used to create more sophisticated AI systems.

Specifically, Google’s new AI can create “floor plans” for chips. This basically involves plotting where components such as CPU, GPU, and memory are located on the silicon die. The placement of these components affects the power consumption and processing speed of the chip, so their position on these tiny boards is important.

It takes months for humans to optimally design these floor plans, but Google’s deep reinforcement learning system, trained to take certain actions to maximize the chances of earning rewards, You can do it with relatively little effort.

Similar systems can beat humans in complex games such as Go and chess. In these scenarios, the algorithm is trained to move pieces to increase the chances of winning the game, while in chip scenarios, the AI ​​is trained to find the best combination of components to be as computationally efficient as possible. I will raise it. The AI ​​system was supplied with 10,000 chip floor plans to “learn” what works and what doesn’t.

Human chip designers typically arrange components neatly side by side, but Google’s AI uses a more distributed approach to design chips. This isn’t the first time an AI system has cheated after learning how to perform tasks based on human data. DeepMind’s famous “AlphaGo” AI made a very unconventional move against World Go champion Lee Sedol in 2016, astonishing Go players around the world.

Google engineers point out in a paper that this breakthrough could have a “big impact” on the semiconductor sector.

Facebook’s chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun, praised the study on Twitter as “a very good achievement,” adding that “this is exactly the type of setting that RL shines through.”

This breakthrough was welcomed in Nature’s editorial on Wednesday as “a great help in speeding up the supply chain” and “an important achievement.”

However, the magazine states that “in order for a company’s” ecosystem “to be truly global, it needs to share a wide range of technical expertise.” “The industry needs to use time-saving techniques to keep people with the core skills they need,” he continued.

