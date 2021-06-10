Ear muffs measure blood alcohol levels through the skin





Credit: CC0 public domain

A new device that fits the human ear and can non-invasively measure real-time changes in blood alcohol levels through the skin was announced in Scientific Reports’ proof-of-principle study.

This device, devised by Koji Mitsubayashi and others, consists of a modified earmuff on the market that collects gas released from the skin of the human ear and an ethanol vapor sensor. When the sensor detects ethanol vapor, it emits light and its intensity can be used to calculate the ethanol concentration.

The authors used their device to continuously monitor the ethanol vapor released from the ears of three male volunteers who consumed 0.4 g of alcohol per kg of body weight for 140 minutes. The ethanol concentration in the volunteer’s exhaled breath was also measured regularly using a device containing an additional ethanol vapor sensor and a reagent that changed color when exposed to ethanol.

The authors observed that changes in the concentration of ethanol released from the ears and breath were similar over time in all volunteers. Previous studies have shown a correlation between breath and ethanol levels in the blood, indicating that this device can be used instead of a breathalyzer to estimate blood alcohol levels. The average maximum concentration of ethanol released from the ear was found to be 148 ppb, twice the previously reported concentration released from the skin of the hands. Previous devices used hands to measure blood alcohol levels as a less invasive alternative to breathing, as there was no need to insert a tube into the mouth. Findings suggest that ears may be suitable for this.

The authors suggest that this device can be used to use other gases released from the skin, for example, to screen for illness.

See the Invisible New Gas Imaging System Details: Scientific Reports (2021), the outer ear for non-invasive and stable monitoring of volatile organic compounds in human blood. DOI: 10.1038 / s41598-021-90146-1 Courtesy of Nature Publishing Group

Quote: Earmuffs measure blood alcohol content through the skin (June 10, 2021) https://phys.org/news/2021-06-earmuffs-blood-alcohol-skin.html to June 2021 Get in 10 days

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos