16 Best Fire Pits in 2021

Summer is approaching. In short, you’ll finally be able to get the most out of your backyard again. Whether you want to relax in style or in your own pool, there are many ways to enjoy the warm climate in the outdoor space. However, the backyard without a fireplace is perfect for summer.

Whether you’re exchanging stories or baking marshmallows, the Fire Pit is a great way to enjoy the outdoors in your backyard. In addition, there are different types of pits, including smokeless (less smoke), which is perfect for any space. Below you can check out some of our favorite fire pits and spend a summer night under the stars.

Solo Stove Yukon ($ 449.99, initially $ 599.99, solostove.com)

Solo stove Yukon

This large Solo Stove fire pit is 27 inches in diameter and promises a smoke-free fire thanks to its 360-degree airflow design. In addition, Solo Stove’s fire burns at very high temperatures, turning the fuel into fine ash and making it very easy to clean. Solo Stove has two other small fire pits, a pit cover, a stand, and many accessories such as a color pack that turns the fire into green and blue.

Flikr Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace ($ 95; amazon.com)

Amazon

Flikr Fire Personal Concrete Fireplace

If you don’t have a large backyard but want to roast marshmallows this summer (rather than a stove), this personal concrete fireplace is for you. Fill with isopropyl alcohol and it’s done! A smokeless mini bonfire that can be placed on a counter or table.

Inno Stage Smokeless Fire Bowl Pit ($ 99.95; amazon.com)

Amazon

Inno Stage Smokeless Fire Bowl Pit

This smoke-free fire pit has a structure similar to Solo Stove, with a bowl design that creates airflow and directs the smoke straight up instead of facing the face. This pit contains wood pellets and comes with a convenient carry bag that makes it easy to carry from your backyard to the campsite.

Tiki Brand 25 inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit ($ 350; amazon.com)

Amazon

Tiki Brand 25 inch Stainless Steel Low Smoke Fire Pit

This stylish fire pit can be a spectacular presence in your backyard this summer. And with its stilt, low-smoke design, you don’t have to throw your clothes into the washing machine right after toasting with s’more.

BioLite FirePit + ($ 249.95; rei.com)

King

Biolite Fire Pit +

This BioLite fire pit features over 51 air jets that inject the optimum amount of oxygen into all the right places for a highly efficient, smoke-free fire. The jet is powered by an attachable battery pack that lasts 30 hours and can be charged via USB. Plus, it has a grill grid so you can easily throw a burger into a midsummer BBQ.

LLBean Backyard Wildlife Fire Pit and Grill ($ 179; llbean.com)

LLBean

LLBean Backyard Wildlife Fire Pit and Grill

This classic LLBean pit is made of sturdy steel and features a grille grid and mesh cover to trap sparks and ash. Whether you’re just putting it in the yard or cooking all your meals on it during a camping trip, this pit will keep your fire roaring.

Gloucester Steel Wood Roasting Outdoor Fire Pit ($ 119; wayfair.com)

Wayfair

Gloucester Steel Wood Roasting Outdoor Fire Pit

It’s a simple and small fire pit, but it has a higher clearance, so you can feel the fire closer when you sit in the chairs around you. The pit also has a mesh grid, and the legs and frame can be folded for easy storage.

Tuscola Steel Outdoor Fire Pit ($ 175; wayfair.com)

Wayfair

Tuscola Steel Outdoor Fire Pit

This weatherproof pit is an impressive part of the backyard. With its contemporary bowl design and tapered base, it will be the centerpiece of countless fun nights this summer.

Aesir stone outdoor fire pit ($ 206.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair

Aesir stone outdoor fire pit

If you’re looking for a more natural look, this manufactured stone fire pit is for you. Made of rust-resistant powder-coated steel, it can be left in the courtyard during the summer.

Ironton Concrete Wood-Burning Outdoor Fire Pit ($ 449.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair

Ironton concrete wood-fired outdoor fire pit

This concrete fire pit also comes with a spark screen and fire poker, and has an elevated stone design that’s perfect for an elegant patio or backyard.

Jackman Steel Wood-Burning Outdoor Fire Pit ($ 134.99, initially $ 249.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair

Jackman Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit

There are moon and star cutouts on the sides of this small fire pit, where you can peek into the fire until night. In addition, it is weatherproof so you don’t have to move it to storage every time you use it.

Fireside Outdoor Pop-up Fire Pit ($ 119.95; rei.com)

King

Fireside outdoor pop-up fire pit

This small, portable fire pit is perfect for carrying your fire pit when you go camping. It’s big enough for groups to get together and stay warm, but when folded it becomes a carry bag that you can throw into your car or shoulder.

Karen Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table ($ 265.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair

Karen Steel Propane Gas Fire Pit Table

If you don’t want to light yourself, this gas pit is for you. The hidden fuel tank keeps this tall table classy and comes with decorative lava stones that cover the stainless steel burners.

Orren Ellis Belle Stone Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table ($ 719.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair

Oren Ellis Bell Stone Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table

A true show stopper, this gorgeous fire pit table is perfect for gathering friends and family this summer.

Crossridge 50,000 BTU Antique Bronze Finish Gas Fire Pit ($ 219; homedepot.com)

Home Depot

Crossridge 50,000 BTU Antique Bronze Finish Gas Fire Pit

This small fire pit is the size and shape of a side table, so you can enjoy toast fire even in a small patio space.

Summerfield Square Steel Propane Fire Pit, Woodlook Tile Top ($ 399; homedepot.com)

Home Depot

Summerfield Square Steel Propane Fire Pit with Woodlook Tile Top

Another small option, this pit features a wood grain finish that matches the look of your deck or patio. With a hidden area of ​​propane tanks and a durable, scratch-resistant, heat-resistant table top, this pit will be the flagship throughout the season.

Aidan Round Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table with Tank Holder ($ 487.90; homedepot.com)

Home Depot

Aidan circular outdoor gas fire pit table with tank holder

This gorgeous circular fire pit uses propane and has a separate tank holder to keep the fire closer to the ground.

