Otterbox powers your Xbox controller with a hot-swappable battery





Lori Grunin / CNET

Everyone wants to market gamers with hardware that offers the most immersive experience: the biggest monitors, the best surround sound headsets, the best games and graphics. But that doesn’t matter if you need to pause in the middle of an AAA game, dig out the flagged AA from your controller, turn it on, and then pair it again. Otterbox wants to fill that gap with a $ 60 Power Swap Controller battery, at least for the Xbox Wireless Controllers for the Xbox X | S and Xbox One.

This kit consists of a cage that plugs into the controller compartment, a pair of batteries with a rated life of 10 hours or more, and their charging dock. It will be released on June 15th.

There is no magic here. The cage contains a small spare battery that can keep the controller stationary for 30 seconds. In the meantime, remove the old battery and insert a newly charged replacement battery. It doesn’t feel like 30 seconds long, but the battery is designed for easy one-handed removal. With a quick release button and a strangely shaped chunky design, it’s easy to operate without looking, turning around and dropping dead things into the charging dock.

Installation is easy thanks to the clever packaging. With step-by-step instructions, you don’t have to figure out which cage to put in which controller from the confusing illustrations.

Lori Grunin / CNET

Like the first batch of gaming accessories announced by Otterbox at this year’s CES, they carry Microsoft’s “Designed for Xbox” approved marketing stamps (if you have any questions about compatibility).

If you’re in the middle of a battery change, 30 seconds is long enough. (However, as the marketing photo shows, you won’t play while you have a second battery.) The four small LEDs that light up when you press a small button allow you to quickly check the battery status. When the battery is about to run out, it glows with your last breath and glows downwards to warn you.

Includes a dual charging dock designed for easy one-handed pop-in.

Lori Grunin / CNET

That is my biggest reservation. I didn’t notice that the power button on the big Alienware head on my laptop was desperately flashing yellow and the battery on my laptop was about to run out (when I actually saw it, my laptop was overheated. I was afraid of it.) Let alone the controller light illuminates near my knees. I also wanted a complete controller dock as well as a battery.

However, the console status indicator is still available. Each battery also has a USB-C connection for charging within the controller. The durability of cages, contacts and other important parts is not yet known, but the kit is backed by Otterbox’s lifetime warranty.

Then I realized I didn’t know how to remove the cage from the controller. Even if you can. You can see that.

