Satya Nadella says Microsoft is “working hard on the game” in an attempt to make fun of new hardware for subscription services





Xbox Phil Spencer talks to CEO Satya Nadella about Microsoft’s gaming heritage. (Microsoft screenshot)

Microsoft plans to double the Xbox Game Pass video game subscription service and embed it directly on an internet-connected TV, allowing the Xbox game to be played on the controller alone. The tech giant is also working on a new standalone streaming device that allows you to connect to your TV or monitor and play Xbox games without a console.

The company revealed the news in a pre-recorded presentation titled Whats Next, hosted by Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, starring Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and other top executives.

Microsoft wants to make it easy for anyone, anywhere, to play games on their Xbox. Between the Game Pass subscription service, using mobile devices as the ersatz console in Project xCloud, all-access programs, and deploying the Xbox app on other platforms such as iOS, the Xbox itself is increasingly called the console. It’s becoming more of a concept.

Nadella said Microsoft is a game-focused company. We believe that we can democratize games and play a leading role in defining the future of interactive entertainment.

He added: There are actually three important areas in which we believe we have an incredible competitive advantage. Next are the resources for building the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. And third, we have an overall focus on creator empowerment.

If the Whats Next presentation can give you a big hint, there’s some behind-the-scenes data on how Game Pass subscription services like Netflix on the Xbox are helping your company. At first glance, it’s a big deal for consumers, but it’s an external look at how Game Pass, which offers dozens of games in rotation for $ 9 to $ 15 per month, is profitable. Is difficult.

According to Microsoft, it’s about facilitating engagement. According to Sarah Bond, Head of the Game Creator Ecosystem, game engagement actually doubles when entering the Game Pass, and Game Pass subscribers actually play 30% more genres and 40% more games. Play

Microsoft’s focus on user experience and access is one of its key strengths in the 9th Generation Console War. (Microsoft image)

Members of the Game Pass service are reported to spend 50% more on Xbox games than non-members. Electronic Arts, which has partnered with Microsoft to offer an EA Play subscription service as a built-in benefit for Game Pass Ultimate, claims to have increased play time for EA Play games on the Microsoft platform by more than 200%.

Instead of shutting out retail sales, we found that when many games entered the Game Pass, the games really got excited. The game is thriving not only at our services, but also at our stores and other digital retailers such as Steam and Epic. Said the game store, Spencer. Game Pass has become a true discovery engine.

Spencer also reported that the ID @ Xbox program, which allows creators to self-publish their games on the Xbox platform, created 2,000 games and generated $ 2 billion in revenue.

It drives Microsoft’s unconventional business strategy over the last few years. Instead of the traditional console selling method that attracts consumers with big, flashy exclusive sales, Microsoft will be able to join Xbox more easily and cheaply through subscription services, Project xCloud, and All Access payment plans. I’m trying.

Hardware exists only as a gateway to the game itself, said Liz Hamren, vice president of gaming experience. And today, the foundation of the Xbox experience is the Game Pass. Currently, players do not have to spend more than $ 60 on individual games.

Saying this aloud is harder than you might think. This happens at a time when various publishers are quietly trying to standardize the idea of ​​$ 70 as the base price for new video games.

The video game business is growing faster than any other entertainment in 2021. Thank you, Pandemic Lockdown! (Microsoft Image)

In particular, Project xCloud has been described by Kareem Choudhry, Head of Cloud Gaming, as a natural next step for us, and has been confirmed to appear directly in the Xbox app on PC later this year.

Hamren also said that consoles continue to be our flagship product, contrary to the expectations of many industry analysts. Microsoft will not slow down or abandon hardware production at the cost of a complete migration to cloud-based solutions for the next generation of games.

In fact, it was accelerating it, Hamren said. We are already enthusiastic about developing new hardware and platforms, some of which have not been revealed for years.

Eventually, at any time, a physical Xbox for a 10th generation console may still exist, but it doesn’t look like it’s actually needed to play an Xbox game.

At the end of the day, it’s worth reaffirming that Microsoft’s Whats Next presentation was effectively an E3 show. This means that it was entirely intended to put people on hype. (In a sense, it feels like a shareholder briefing leaked somewhere.) Receive everything in normal salt.

However, this is a useful barometer of where Microsoft’s priorities are and what they are currently working on. The most interesting thing about the latest Xbox is its slow evolution away from its own hardware and its growing focus, which will continue to accelerate next year.

Microsoft may talk about its upcoming Xbox game lineup at the Sundays Games Showcase, which is planned to be a collaboration between Xbox and its recently acquired studio Bethesda. The smart money is to hear a lot about games like Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, and perhaps Bethesdas Starfield’s original RPG for the first time in 25 years.

