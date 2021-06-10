A new tower sprout in a block from Google Village in downtown San Jose





San Jose — A new residential tower will be created one block away from the transit-oriented area that Google is developing in downtown San Jose. This block suddenly becomes a hotbed for high-rise homes.

The latest proposal for a residential skyscraper at 543 Lorraine Street in San Jose envisions a tower that is significantly higher than the project proposed at the same location in 2017.

When Montgomery Plaza II is built, hundreds of residential units will be built about a block away from the south section of Downtown West Development, which Google proposed in the area near Diridon Station and SAP Center.

According to the plan submitted to the City Hall of San Jose, the main features of Montgomery Plaza II are:

— 254 homes. The original proposal four years ago envisioned 70 homes.

— A 25-story tower. The previous plan required an 11-story building.

A short walk down the street, another skyscraper called Montgomery Plaza I was proposed this week.

Montgomery Plaza I will be built at 565 Lorraine Street. This 21-story tower contains 126 residential units.

The concept of Montgomery Plaza II (left), a 25-story residential skyscraper at 543 Lorraine Street in downtown San Jose, and Montgomery Plaza I (right), a 21-story residential tower at 565 Lorraine Street. // Anderson Architects

San Francisco-based Roygbiv Real Estate Development has proposed both skyscrapers on Lorraine Avenue. Campbell-based Anderson Architects is working with Roygbiv to develop two towers.

Together, the two skyscrapers can provide 380 residential units. About four years ago, the proposal created a total of 124 homes.

Both proposed towers will include a ground floor retail store.

“As with any tower, most units at Montgomery Plaza II are affordable,” said Kurt Anderson, CEO of Anderson Architects.

Google plans traffic-oriented areas such as offices, homes, hotel rooms, stores, and restaurants. Search giants can employ up to 20,000 people in this area.

Downtown West development can employ a large number of workers not only for retail and hotel sites, but also for building maintenance.

“Large-scale developments like Downtown West require large support staff,” Anderson said. “Affordable homes can definitely meet your needs.”

Downtown San Jose, Montgomery Plaza I (left), a 21-story skyscraper on 565 Lorraine Avenue, and Montgomery Plaza II (right), a 25-story residential skyscraper on 543 Lorraine Avenue (right). concept. // Anderson Architects

