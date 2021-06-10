2021 App Up | Huawei’s Catherine Chen: As long as you move forward side by side, the shining stars will not disappear





[Beijing, China, June 10, 2021] Today, the 2nd Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest – 2021 Apps Up – was held in Beijing. Top developers from around the world have come together to integrate the open capabilities of HMS Core, deliver new app experiences, and build a fully connected and intelligent world. Other guests attending the event included senior technical professionals, investment institution executives, CEOs and founders of Internet companies, veteran technical media staff, and representatives of social welfare organizations. These experts have formed a review panel that provides valuable recommendations and support to participating developers.

Huawei Senior Vice President and Director Catherine Chen attended the event remotely and witnessed the opening with prominent guests at the venue. She emphasized the importance of the event in her opening speech entitled “As long as we move forward side by side, the shining stars will never go out.” She also shared a typical case study to encourage more developers to pursue their dreams and talked about the HUAWEI Women Developers program. The implementation of this program will give more and more women in the technical field the opportunity to take the stage and demonstrate their abilities.

Catherine giving a remote speech

HMS unleashes the tremendous potential of the mobile internet

Today, 5G technology is evolving rapidly, and both the home economy and the constant Internet connection are becoming mainstream. Alongside these macro trends, mobile devices and apps have become an important part of our daily lives. According to App Annie’s The State of Mobile 2021 report, mobile device usage surged in 2020. Consumers will also spend 3.5 trillion hours using apps on Android devices alone in 2020, with mobile app downloads up 7% to a record high of 218 billion hours, according to the report. Reached.

Catherine said: “We’ve said several times that we’re entering an intelligent world, but the truth is that we’re living in an era that’s already full of apps. Apps have lived and worked so far. It’s never been easier, thanks to the efforts and contributions of tens of thousands of developers. “

How can Huawei simplify the work of developers? How can Huawei make good developers stand out? How can Huawei develop more? Can Huawei innovate without constraints and create value for society? Huawei wants to ask itself these questions as a platform and provide answers through the HMS ecosystem and this Apps Up event. I am.

“The HMS ecosystem goes beyond Huawei’s own products and services, and we’re trying to open up more than just an API interface. We connect consumers, developers, and third-party service providers. We hope to become an excellence center that brings a wider variety of premium services. Today, our AppGallery is available in over 170 countries and territories. Through this extensive network, all innovative apps and services. Hopes to reach out and benefit device users around the world, “Catherine emphasizes. ..

With the support of developers and partners around the world, the HMS ecosystem is making great strides globally. Supported by Huawei’s openness and shared pursuit of success, this ecosystem has become the third largest mobile app ecosystem in the world. By the end of December 2021, more than 4 million developers had registered with HMS and more than 134,000 apps were connected to HMS Core.

Light the sparks that illuminate the road to new apps

By integrating the open capabilities of HMS, more and more great developers are creating new apps that provide a premium experience and bring us closer to an intelligent life in all scenarios.

In his speech, Catherine shared a story about a developer. Recently, an app named OCR Scan has become very popular on Huawei’s AppGallery. The developer originally created this app for a girlfriend who is crazy about reading. By tweaking it and combining it with the Optical Character Recognition (OCR) feature provided by Huawei’s platform, the app has been constantly improved and is now very popular. To date, it has been downloaded 14 million times.

This app was also warmly welcomed by visually impaired groups. The app can identify words from images, so users can read the words well with a simple photo of the page. This app was named Honorable Mention for the innovation features and user awareness of last year’s Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest. This story is a good example of how developers can benefit from the HMS ecosystem.

HMS Core, a suite of HMS open software and hardware features, is the foundation of the HMS ecosystem. HMS Core provides a basic set of services for app development. This allows developers to build apps quickly, efficiently, and easily at low cost.

As the HMS ecosystem is complete, stories like OCR scans become more common. Huawei will continue to open up the core technology it has built up over the years to more developers. Hopefully this will help them innovate and create more value for users and society as a whole.

Empower women in technology through incentive programs

For this year’s contest, we want to create a compelling incentive package that includes a $ 1 million prize pool and invite more and more outstanding developers around the world to participate. We also added a new award category. Best HMS Core Innovation Award, All-Scenario Coverage Award, and Tech Women’s Award. The new Tech Women’s Award aims to help and encourage better women in the technology world to stand out.

“We created a women’s empowerment program because we hope that more and more women working in the technology industry will be in the spotlight and able to reach their full potential,” said Catherine. We also hope that their amazing achievements will help more women pursue their dreams. “

Huawei is committed to empowering women through its digital skills training program. These programs can be deployed in any country to people of all ages, regardless of development level, and have the potential to address digital gender equality around the world. To date, we have launched digital skills training programs for women in many countries, including Argentina, Bangladesh, Ireland, Kenya and South Africa. Currently, more than 30% of trainees participating in other Huawei ICT training programs such as Seeds for the Future are women. Huawei also officially launched the HUAWEI Women Developers Program (Apply) on March 8.

In addition to the company’s ability to drive changes in the industry ecosystem and business model, Huawei’s HMS ecosystem provides a clear path to digital inclusion as new technologies emerge. The HMS ecosystem provides a complete technical solution that includes open capabilities, an integrated development environment, and tools. This “one-point access, global reach” model simplifies the work of developers. Through this platform, developers can reach their full potential and create more innovative apps and experiences for users in an intelligent world powered by 5G and AI. Developers use technology to improve people’s lives, adding value to society, accelerating the speed of technology breakthroughs, and contributing to an intelligent ecosystem for all scenarios. I will.

At the opening ceremony, Chen used the “tree” and “root” metaphor to explain the success of the HMS ecosystem and its close relationship with developers. “The towering tree must be supported by its roots,” she continued. “The prosperous HMS ecosystem relies not only on technological advances, but also on close cooperation between Huawei and its developers. I believe that more people will be connected through the HMS platform. Each shining star will ignite the HMS ecosystem and bring more exciting and creative ideas to the world. “

