A big breakthrough for private power companies as Ramaphosa moves a lot





President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS

In South Africa, significant advances have been made in private electricity supply, and President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that companies will be able to generate up to 100 megawatts of electricity without a license. Large mining customers become private energy companies. Some fear that Escom is approaching a spiral of death as we look, but Ramaphosa said it would instead be a precursor to “rebirth.”

A major breakthrough in private electricity supply in South Africa will allow businesses to generate up to 100 MW of electricity without a license.

Previously, the maximum was 1 megawatt.

Recently, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe said the license threshold will be raised from 1 MW to 10 MW. At the time, he said many of the markets had stated that they were not yet ready for 50 MW. This is the minimum capacity required by the business department.

They received twice that on Thursday’s announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said the company submitted it to the government, demonstrating its ability to generate more energy. This has also motivated the government to raise the threshold above 50 MW. A one-month load-restricted match that escalated to Stage 4 on Wednesday could also have helped the decision.

“When the president twisted my arm and tried to move in this direction, I finally agreed,” Mantache said in a briefing on Thursday.

For comparison, 100 MW can power two large mines in South Africa. One of Koeberg’s two units produces 900 MW. Therefore, only nine companies can generate similar loads together.

He explained that companies still need to get permission to connect to the South African grid to ensure grid compliance. But this would be a lot easier than getting a license, Ramaphosa said. You could also sell electricity to others based on rates and connection agreements with Eskom and the relevant local governments. I will. He said the first permit should be issued within three months.

This measure removes a “significant impediment” to investment in embedded power sources, Ramafosa said.

The final amendment to Schedule 2 of the Electricity Regulation Act, which allows for changes, will be published in the official bulletin within the next 60 days by the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Both the Minerals Council South Africa and BUSA welcome this move. The Minerals Council estimates that this development could lead to investment in new projects of around R27 billion. Earlier, the council stated that mining companies have a pipeline of energy projects totaling approximately 1,500 MW and can be up and running within 9 to 36 months.

According to a Meridian Economics study, the grid could be powered up to 5000 MW if the embedded power limit is lifted above 50 MW.

In another statement, BUSA said regulatory changes would secure supply, investment and growth and create up to 16,000 jobs.

BUSA ​​also called on the government to publish the amendment within 30 days.

No Escom Death Spiral

Ramaphosa said the additional energy supply would help reduce the burden on Escom. “Our economy will be the winner. Escom will be the winner. Some people claim that we are picking bread from Escom’s mouth, but that is not the case,” Ramaphosa said. “We are adding capacity to Eskom.”

Asked if this could start Escom’s death spiral-large mining customers may be getting power from other companies.

“Escom continues to be owned by the government and by the sovereign,” he said. He added that the government will continue to support Eskom because it is too big to fail. He said the utility would continue to be the “key generator”, producing 45 000 MW of national electricity.

The government is also encouraging Eskom to be active in the renewable energy sector, he said.

“There is nothing to prevent Escom from entering renewable energy. Escom has a wonderful future.”

He explained that splitting Eskom into three entities would allow more independent power producers to compete with Eskom in the generation space, which would ultimately be good for consumers. ..

“This is not the privatization of Escom. By no means. It is not the spiral of Escom’s death. It may be the rebirth of Escom.

“Escom needs to shed some of its skin and emerge as a new energy generator.”

