Let’s talk-Which is better, remaster or remake?





Welcome to Lets Discuss, the latest feature of PlayStation LifeStyles. Lets Discuss allows you to bring together members of the PlayStation LifeStyle staff to discuss a variety of related topics within the gaming industry. Feel free to write your opinion in the comments section below, as you’ll be invited to participate in the discussion.

Our first is Mass Effect Legendary Edition, followed by PS5’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. Editor-in-chief Chandler Wood and senior editor Cameron Teague discuss the ever-blurring line between remakes and remasters, from simple graphic overhauls to entirely new stories and gameplay mechanics. Which is better, remake or remaster?

Cameron Shin Megami Tensei III: There are many recent and less recent examples, such as remasters such as Nocturne HD and, of course, remakes such as FINAL FANTASY VII Remake. I know this is based on $$, but if I throw that argument out the window, the people involved would rather take the time to remake. Of course, we can leave things about the game as it is, but we want to see new ideas come true in the same wonderful world we loved and grew up with. I spent some time with the remastered Shin Megami Tensei III, but I was so overwhelmed that I left. Some might scream that it’s true to the original, but it’s too faithful to the original and feels like a much later ancient game of the ugly and boring era. You can breathe new life while paying homage to something, and that’s what I want to see. FFVII is a great example of how the classic was revived in an amazing way, and at the same time brought many elements that made it great before returning it to the table.

Chandler This is a conversation that really starts to get confusing when you include more words that mean virtually the same thing, such as rebooting, re-releasing, and so on. For games like Mass Effect Legendary Edition, you need to start asking if it’s a remake or a remaster. Yes, the FINAL FANTASY VII remake has a remake in the title, is it a remake, or how much has changed a whole new game? What about Ratchet and Clank 2016? It was a remake of the original Ratchet and Clank, Was it a practically big remaster because you stayed loyal? I prefer remakes, but there’s one big caveat. There must be good reason for the game to be remade. You really have to be really into that remake and make it special. There must be good reason to remake, such as why it took so long to get Final Fantasy VII. Otherwise, provide a high quality remaster that preserves the original experience in the purest possible way.

Cameron You’ve pointed out great things about how the lines are sometimes actually blurry in many of these remasters vs. remakes vs. rereleases and reboots. It can be very difficult to do. I also agree with your opinion that a high quality remaster is the right way to go, unless you have a good reason to remake the game, but don’t spoil people. It cannot be done once in the painting booth with the added trophy. Look where you can make small adjustments to improve the game. I hate going back to Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD, but it’s a game I’ve never played the original, but when I played the remaster, everything was old, outdated and frustrating. Again, I know this is an old game, but as a first-time player, you can look at its roots, but what are some highlights? Too often, remasters feel very lazy and I hate to use the word because I know there’s a lot in the process, but I feel that way.

Chandler was at a point when the game had to meet modern standards, even with remastering. I recently used PS5 to play the PS4 digital release of the PS3 remaster of the PS2 game Jak and Daxter. Full of nostalgia, Ive has played the game over and over again over the last 20 years, but WOW has some design and mechanic decisions (that is, terrible cameras) that are painful to engage in today. .. Not all games require a complete zero remake of the FINAL FANTASY VII scale, but at the same time, a layer of visual sophistication can be useless. I think a well-balanced example of this is a game like Crash N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited, Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 and 2. These games were remakes. They haven’t made any drastic changes, but they were developed to regain nostalgia rather than reality. They take the way we learn classics through rosy glasses and make it realistic and seamless to meet modern expectations.

Cameron Tony Hawk Pro Skaters 1 and 2 are perfect examples. It’s a game that makes just the right kind of changes to make you feel fresh and explode from the past. Spyro Reignited also ropes its fine lines almost perfectly and it works. It’s hard to find that balance, but when you do, it creates something special.

Chandler Exactly, and they can lead to great new ones. Eventually get the right Crash Bandicoot 4 that evolved its old style, or Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Ratchet and Clank 2016 The remake is clearly influenced by the work of Insomniacs. Developers playing to remake or remaster old games are completely influenced if they help avoid disasters like Tony Hawks Pro Skater 5. You will have a better understanding of how new entries fit today.

What do you think of the remake vs. remaster discussion? Jump into the comments below to discuss with us and others and let us know what topics you would like us to discuss on Lets Discuss in the future.

