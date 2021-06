ElevateICX Director of Digital Retail Innovation at Domino Headliner for Virtual Events

Executives from Domino’s, Behr Paint, Under Armor, Verizon, and White Castle will speak at the Interactive Customer Experience (ICX) Association’s one-day virtual event on July 15.

The Interactive Customer Experience (ICX) Association will host the one-day virtual event #ElevateICX hosted by Acquire on July 15th.

This symposium explores how innovative brands can use interactive technology to enhance their customer experience.

Amber Gazby, Director of Digital Retail Innovation at Domino, will give a keynote speech entitled “Domino’s Built Systems and Culture for Rapid and Agile Innovation.”

Domino’s Pizza has been innovating for several years, from testing autonomous delivery vehicles to improving delivery accuracy and creating delivery hotspots.

The keynote will be followed by a panel session, “CX Strategy After Coronavirus Infection: What’s Left and What’s Going?” Participants include Grant Buntje from Mall of America, Christiana DiMattesa from Under Armor, Lindsey Goldstein from Behr Paint Company, and EJ Kritz from ath Power Consulting.

The additional session topics are:

Virtual CX-How to Deliver a Attractive Customer Experience Remotely Is Cashierless Retail a Niche Strategy or a Long-Term Trend? Bopis and Curbside: Lessons Learned Over the Last Year.

The speakers for the event are:

Susan Carroll-Bozer, White Castle Vice President of Technology, Tom Ferguson Jr., Rise Southern Biscuit & Ricious Chicken CEO Erin Lebzo, Vice President of Marketing Technology, Del Taco, Bara Madari , Conversational AI Director, Verizon Neil Thompson, VP, Digital, HMS Host.

Closing the day is a presentation announcing tech demos of the annual ICX Association Elevate Awards winners and sponsors.

Consumer brands and ICX Association members are free to register. Employees of agencies and consulting firms will be charged a $ 25 fee, and vendors will be charged a $ 50 fee. Click here for details and registration.

David Drain is Managing Director of the ICX Association and heads the event team of the Networld Media Group. He has over 25 years of experience in managing associations, planning events, writing and speaking. Previously, he was the Executive Director of the Digital Screenmedia Association.

