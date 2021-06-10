Google Stops Treating EU Antitrust Remedies as Promotional Opportunities





Original voting screen. These pop up when the user opens the Play Store or during initialization.

The updated version has a new design and scrolls to see more search providers.

Chrome also allows users to choose a different search engine.

Google and the EU have been fighting for Android’s default search engine for several years. Just as the EU questioned Microsoft bundling Internet Explorer with Windows, EU anti-trust authorities want Google to monopolize the Android operating system to support Google Search and Google Chrome. I don’t. The solution is a “voting” system that pops up during setup and asks the user to select a starting browser and search engine from a list, similar to what the EU did on Windows. The only problem? Google was charging the companies listed on this list. It was basically an ad vector. In this week’s blog post, Google says it will stop doing that.

Allowing users to choose between search engines and browsers Ballots have only five spots, and more than five browsers and search engines are available, so it’s arguable who to put on the list. First, Google decided to put the pre-installed apps at the top of the list. As you can see in the screenshot, the pre-installed apps are mostly Google apps, so Google’s decision here works very well for the company.

For the other four slots, Google initially explained in 2019 that “apps that aren’t already installed on your device are included based on popularity and appear in random order.” Shortly thereafter, Google returned to its instinct as the world’s largest advertising company, thinking, “This is actually an advertising slot and you have to charge for it.”

So Google has launched a “selection screen auction” that allows vendors to bid to be displayed during Android setup, similar to how Google Adsense works.

“With further feedback from the commission, search ballots are no longer a” promotion opportunity “for vendors, but” free for qualified search providers, “according to a Google blog post. Interestingly, the company hasn’t said anything about browser ballots, but starting in September, search ballots will be free. Google also says it will increase the number of search providers listed.

Google was fined $ 5 billion and was told to separate Chrome and Search from Android for violating EU antitrust laws. The base Android OS is open source, but the Google apps that are essential for building a commercially viable Android smartphone are not open source and are licensed from Google. Google uses the Google Play license terms as a big stick to get Android vendors to work the way they want.

In addition to enforcing all sorts of compatibility requirements, these terms impose a lot of Google protectionism, such as banning the development of Android forks and enforcing vendors to license all Google apps as a bundle. It is incorporated. The EU has stopped many of these requirements in Europe, allowing vendors to choose the Google apps they need and sell forked Android devices without being expelled from the Google ecosystem.

Google’s restrictive license terms include protectionism, which is also the way Google funds Android development. Traditionally, Google has opted not to charge Android or Google apps, but instead to partially support Android through revenue from Google search ads. Following an EU ruling, vendors wishing to play Google Play can either bundle their apps in the way Google wants to use an ad-supported revenue plan or pay up to $ 40 per device to license the Play Store. can.

