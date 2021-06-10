Hy-Vee links with Google on digital services





Dive Briefs: Hy-Vee announced on Wednesday that it has signed a multi-year contract with Google Cloud for a range of digital services implemented online with stores. Services powered by Google Cloud make it easier for customers to use the Hy-Vees Aisles online shopping platform, integrate grocery store virtual nutritionist services, and help shoppers book vaccines online. According to the announcement, the continued integration of Google Cloud services will help enhance Hy-Vees’ digital services and drive future innovation. Dive Insight:

Speed, Convenience, Personalization: These are the main benefits that Hy-Vee can get from linking with Google Cloud. Having made its name in customer service and health products in the past, the retailer is now positioning itself for a more agile digital future.

In addition to improving nutritionist and vaccine services, the partnership will make it easier to receive and deliver orders by providing tools such as predictive shopping carts, tailored to each shopper. Hy-Vee said.

Google Cloud is unique and more personalized as we aim to integrate all digital platforms and further simplify the interaction between our customers and our services, whether face-to-face or online. It helps to provide a good experience. Hy-Vees President Aaron Wiese, CEO of Digital Growth and Co-Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement.

The grocery store said it has recently added more digital tools as more people are shopping online due to the pandemic. This includes distributing more personalized coupons and updating the app to provide a more integrated shopping experience. At the end of last year, the company launched the Hy-VeePlus paid membership program, which offers benefits such as free delivery and concierge services.

Google introduced retail cloud services in 2019 to compete with Amazon Web Services, which has become a major cloud provider, but is also concerned among retailers as it continues to expand and expand into physical stores. Is occurring. Google Cloud has tools to help you with logistics, customer acquisition, and online experiences, and includes artificial intelligence services.

In January, Google Cloud released a set of tools aimed at facilitating product discovery. These include search features and recommended tools that rely on the product’s image rather than its name.

Tech companies are rapidly expanding their partnerships with grocery stores. In March, Albertsons partnered with the company to enable Google search and ordering from Google Maps, create predictive lists, chatbots, and Google Pay. Announced that it will offer payment by. Google will also be piloting this summer with Fred Meyer, owned by Kroger, to provide pickup tracking via Google Maps.

