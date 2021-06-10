20% off on Nomad Accessory Sale, Father’s Day and more





All of today’s best deals are packed with 20% off Nomad Apple Accessory Sale across the site on Father’s Day. That’s a $ 170 discount for the open-box AirPods Pro and a $ 54 discount for the official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12 case. Try more with the latest 9to5Toys lunch break.

Nomad Father’s Day Apple Accessory Sale Held

With Father’s Day just around the corner, Nomad’s site-wide up-to-date sale has taken place, offering 20% ​​off almost all iPhone 12 cases, Apple Watch bands, and other accessories. The headliner is the all-new Nomad Apple Watch Titanium Band for $ 200. We’re seeing a second notable discount so far, down from the normal $ 250 rate, in line with previous mention of record lows.

The Nomads stable version of the premium Apple Watch band, which just arrived last month, has a refreshed design with either a silver or black finish. There’s a new magnetic clasp that makes it easier to attach the link band than any other model on the market, and after using it for the past few weeks, I can certainly support that claim. For more information, see Launch Coverage in detail.

See the open box discount for AirPods Pro to $ 170.

Daily Steals is currently offering the Apples AirPods Pro in a new open box for $ 170. Usually at $ 249, today’s offer is comparable to the second-lowest price ever in all conditions, within $ 15 of the lowest ever refurbished model.

Introducing Apple’s best earphones to date, AirPods Pro features true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water resistance, a 24-hour battery, and active noise canceling. This is in addition to Spatial Audio support, as well as new lossless streaming features introduced last week, such as Dolby Atmos.

Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12 / Pro Case Drops to $ 54

Amazon is currently offering an official Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12 / Pro case for $ 54 Baltic Blue. You can usually buy for $ 59 to pay for other styles, but today’s offer is the first discount for this particular colorway, $ 1 above the previous mention, and the lowest ever in all variations. Is being recorded. Apples’ official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro with a specially tanned leather, and machined buttons complete the premium styling. In addition to a magnet that snaps to the back of the device, Apple’s MagSafe charging feature is also supported.

