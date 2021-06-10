Apple’s new health features refocus on geriatric care technology





Apple’s new health features are available to anyone with an iPhone. However, the two tools announced at WWDC 2021 are gait stability and the ability to share health data with family members, which can be especially useful for older people.

People who work with older people are excited about the technology that companies like Apple can use for this group. Experts have been frustrated for years that businesses do not design products that meet their demographic needs. There have been several attempts to introduce new tools, but none have been fascinating, says Richard Schultz, a social psychologist studying aging at the University of Pittsburgh.

I think the reason is that big companies like Apple didn’t enter, Schulz says. The new feature is a signal that the tide is starting to change. Apple’s entry into this is a big problem.

Fear of falling

The first feature, the gait stability indicator, targets falls, a major problem in the elderly. Falling is a major cause of accidents, injuries and deaths in the elderly in the United States, causing billions of dollars in medical costs each year. Researchers have been studying falls for decades and trying to find ways to prevent them, says Jacob Sosnov, who studies mobility in the Department of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Sciences at the University of Kansas Medical Center.

In the lab, measuring gait disorders, making predictions and recommendations can do a very good job, but not so well in the real world, says Sosnov.

Apple’s new gait stability feature aims to track people as they move around in their daily lives. Monitor your stability using metrics such as walking speed, stride length, and how long your feet are on the ground. Some indicators need to be calculated as close to the waist as possible, so they can only be measured on the iPhone, not the Apple Watch. Apple says it’s best to put it in your pocket or bag.

Your Apple Watch already has a fall detection feature that can prompt you to call an emergency service or automatically call you if you’re stuck for about a minute. New iPhone features focus on prediction rather than response. It informs people if they are walking steadily and warns them if they determine that they are at high risk of falling. According to Apple, the system is based on data collected during clinical trials with more than 100,000 participants of all ages.

It’s important to make people aware of their fall risk

According to Sosnov, there are no major commercial products that track the quality of people’s exercise. So far, most mobile trackers have focused on the amount of human movement. That’s why he says there is so much excitement about this. It is important to make people aware of the risk of falls.

However, telling people that they may fall has the downside of being afraid of falling, which is associated with actually experiencing a fall. Increased vigilance can limit physical activity and stop people from leaving home, says Clara Berridge, a professor of medical technology in an aging society at the University of Washington. She says it is likely to contribute to their actual risk of falls, as they are less physically fit and less active.

Sosnov says it’s a perfect balance. We want people to be aware of the risks, but we don’t want them to be overly worried and do nothing.

Sosnov says he wants to see if gait stability can actually reduce falls in real-world scenarios. One of the challenges of this tool is to monitor people with walking disabilities, such as those who are limping. Algorithms that track gait often do not work well in such situations, he says. If Apple’s features have that problem, you can flag people with different gait patterns that may not actually be at risk of falling.

Apple’s capabilities may not be able to help everyone at risk of falling. Gait patterns are just one of many reasons why a person falls. Age-related vision loss can stumble people, get out of balance with certain medications, and can be dangerous for things around the house (such as loose floor coverings). Apple’s gait stability feature is designed to suggest that people at risk of falling perform a variety of stability exercises, which can be helpful in some cases. However, for some people, balance may not be the main issue. Encouraging them to exercise is not the only solution, Berridge says.

I know many older people who leave their phones at the counter, just like traditional phones.

You also need to carry your cell phone with you on a regular basis to get information about your walk. Sosnov says he doesn’t know if older people are actually doing so. Many people may be using their mobile phones in a different way than young people. I know many older people leave their phones at the counter like traditional phones.

However, there are benefits to players like Apple working on Falls. According to Sosnov, they will have a lot of data to help them understand what’s going on. If the iPhone could actually prevent it from falling, that would be a huge benefit. It restores the person who fell and was injured, but does not stop the fall very often. I’m excited if possible.

Data sharing

Apple will also allow users to share their health data with others. This feature is very useful for family and elderly caregivers who want or need to track someone’s health indicators. Currently, you may need to collect information from multiple different sources, such as heart rate apps and blood pressure monitoring systems. Apple’s sharing capabilities allow direct access from one location.

This turned out to be very attractive to adult children, says Berridge.

It also raises privacy concerns for the elderly. Apple’s capabilities are completely controlled by the user, who can decide what information they want to share with whom within the app. But in reality, older people who are new to technology may not be able to make that decision on their own.

It’s common for an adult child to buy a phone for an older adult, set it up, take the phone out of his hand, and say “let me repair it,” Berridge said. say. The older adult loses the ability to protect this information from his family.

The older adult loses the ability to protect this information from the family

Some people may be very happy with publishing their health app to their families, but power relationships are still involved. Older adults are less likely to prefer surveillance techniques to adult children and want to protect their privacy without feeling monitored. However, a Berridges study found that grown-up children were confident that they could convince their parents to use surveillance techniques, even if they were uncomfortable. They did not necessarily participate in the conversation. She says she doesn’t tend to, and is very confident that her tastes will ultimately dominate.

Conversely, adult children who use this feature may find themselves flooded with information about older parents who don’t know how to interpret it, social psychologist Schultz said. Stated. He says he needs to make decisions about how to parse and translate that information for those who gain access.

In fact, Berridge isn’t sure how useful it is to get family members to see all the data in the Health app. People may say what to do with this information exactly. At what point it makes sense, when to call a doctor, and so on. It can also be an alert overload condition. She says.

Despite these concerns, there is growing interest in how to keep older people healthy at home. The COVID-19 pandemic shows that elderly care facilities can be dangerous, and people generally don’t want to live there, says Burridge. Apple’s new features highlight the move in that direction. Moving surveillance from the facility into the house will be a major trend, she says.

