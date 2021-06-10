Google reconciles with French Trustbuster





June 12, 2021

ANOTHER DAY, another antitrust proceeding against Big Tech. In May alone, the Attorney General of the District of Columbia filed a complaint against Amazon. ) You can be fined for restricting access to Android Auto, a version of your company’s mobile operating system for automobiles.

And that pace may be accelerating. On June 4, the UK Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) and the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, use data collected by Facebook to see if they are gaining an undue advantage in online advertising. , Started the investigation in parallel. On the same day, Germany’s Trustbuster filed another proceeding over whether Google prefers the new news showcase, a collection of carefully selected newspaper articles, in its search results. And on June 7, the French competition watchdog announced that it had settled with Google allegations that Google had abused its dominant position in the market to display online ads. Google will pay a fine of 220 million and amend some of its business practices.

In part, regulators are reacting to the political wind. They sarcastic about Justus Haucap at the University of Desseldorf that they shouldn’t pursue Big Tech. A series of similar technology-related proceedings in the United States last year, the Justice Department filed a proceeding against Alphabet (Google’s parent company), and the Federal Trade Commission worked with the State Attorney General to track Facebook. , Other dynamics suggest that such cases will become more common.

For one thing, competition authorities are becoming more and more competitive. Attorney Clifford Chance’s Thomas Vinje said that in the United States, and now in Europe, everyone wants to make a mark on technology regulation. CMA’s new digital market unit needs to establish fame. Andreas Mundt heads the CMA division in Germany and wants to set up an agency as a pioneer in technology antitrust law. The new domestic proceedings are also an attempt to forgo the European Commission’s seizure of power. The EU’s draft digital market legislation will hold competition policy accountable.

All of this muscle bloat marks a major turning point in competition policy, says Christina Kafala of Charles River Associates. Germany’s new competition law, which came into force in January, was the first to legalize this approach. This is used in German proceedings against Amazon, Google and Facebook. If the UK Parliament approves the required legislation, the CMA Digital Division will follow a similar path. When EU digital market law becomes law, Big Tech will have to comply with a long list of prior rules.

This could lead trustbusters to rely on more small Onesakins instead of relying on a small number of large studies, especially in Europe. Regulators act swiftly if they think the tech giant has done (or is trying to) do something wrong. The hope is that companies should think twice before expanding the digital realm, such as bundling old products into new products or using data collected elsewhere to take advantage of their services. ..

Don’t hold your breath. In the French proceedings, Google agreed to make life easier for its rivals, including by improving access to data. However, this is unlikely to diminish the advantage of ad technology. Investors in tech stocks are fending off antitrust onslaught. The possible consequence is the constant movement between companies and regulators, which is acceptable to everyone.

To find out why, consider the old EU proceedings against Google. Three years ago, the European Commission fined the company $ 4.3 billion and forced the search service to disconnect from the Android mobile operating system. Buyers of new smartphones were presented with a prominent alternative search service selection screen. The winners didn’t attract a lot of users, but most of them are still crazy about Google. On June 8, the Commission stated on the selection screen that instead ranking search services by their market share was almost an antitrust revolution.

