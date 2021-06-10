Widespread electrification requires rethinking battery technology – TechCrunch Japan





Moshiel Biton Contribution

Dr. Moshiel Biton is the CEO and co-founder of Addionics, a battery technology company that provides AI-optimized smart 3D electrodes for next-generation energy storage.

As the global economy shifts to widespread electrification, there is a growing demand for longer-lasting, faster-charging batteries across industries such as transportation, consumer electronics, medical devices, and residential energy storage. The benefits of this transition are well understood, but in reality, battery innovation has not kept pace with social ambitions.

It is clear that there is little wasted time on creating the next generation, with reports that global temperatures will rise with a 40% chance over the next five years beyond the 1.5 degrees Celsius limit set by the Paris Agreement. is. It may take another 10 years to fully commercialize.

To meet the increasing pressure on electrification, a brand new approach to building batteries quickly expands rechargeable batteries to curb global greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the worst-case scenarios of climate crisis. The only way to do it.

Challenge to battery innovation

Over the last few decades, battery professionals, automakers, tier 1 suppliers, investors, and other electrification enthusiasts have focused primarily on the chemistry of batteries and billions in the development of next-generation batteries. I’ve also spent dollars. However, the industry still addresses two major fundamental technical challenges that are hindering the spread of batteries.

Energy-Power Trade-offs: All batteries currently manufactured face energy-power trade-offs. Batteries can store more energy and charge / discharge faster. For electric vehicles, this means that a single battery cannot provide both long-range and fast charging. Anode-Cathode Mismatch: The most promising battery technology today is to maximize the energy density of the negative electrode of the pair of electrodes that make up every lithium-ion battery cell. However, the anode already has a higher energy density than its positive counterpart, the cathode. To get the maximum energy storage capacity from a particular battery size, the energy density of the cathode must ultimately match the energy density of the anode. Without breakthroughs to increase the energy density of the cathode, many of today’s most exciting battery technologies cannot reach their full potential. At present, the most commonly used lithium-ion batteries cannot meet the needs of a wide range of applications in the future of fully electric. Many companies have tried to meet these demands with new battery chemistry and optimize their high power to energy density ratios to varying degrees of success, but to achieve the performance indicators needed for mass production and commercialization. Few companies are approaching. Ultimately, the technology that wins the competition for full electrification will be the technology that has the greatest impact on performance, cost savings, and compatibility with existing manufacturing infrastructure. Is the all-solid-state battery the Holy Grail?

Battery researchers have advocated solid-state batteries for high energy density and high safety as the Holy Grail of Battery Technology. But until recently, this technology was actually inadequate.

All-solid-state batteries do not use flammable liquid electrolytes, so they have a very high energy density and are potentially safe. However, this technology is still in its infancy and there is a long way to go to achieve commercialization. The all-solid-state battery manufacturing process needs to be improved to reduce costs, especially for the automotive industry, which seeks aggressive cost savings of $ 50 / kWh over the next few years.

Another major challenge in implementing solid-state technology is the limitation of the total energy density that can be stored in the cathode per unit volume. The obvious solution to this dilemma is to use a battery with a thicker cathode. However, thicker cathodes reduce the mechanical and thermal stability of the battery. This instability causes delamination (a failure mode in which the material breaks into layers), cracks, and separation, all of which lead to premature battery failure. In addition, thicker cathodes limit diffusion and reduce power. As a result, there is a practical limit on the thickness of the cathode, which limits the output of the anode.

Efforts for new materials using silicon

In most cases, companies developing silicon-based batteries mix up to 30% silicon and graphite to increase energy density. Batteries from Sila Nanotechnologies are an example of using a silicon mix to increase energy density. Another approach is to use a 100% pure silicone anode. This is limited by very thin electrodes and high manufacturing costs, like the Amplius approach, and produces even higher energy densities.

Silicon provides a fairly high energy density, but it has the significant drawbacks that have traditionally limited its adoption. This material expands and contracts in volume during charging and discharging, limiting battery life and performance. This leads to degradation issues that manufacturers need to resolve before commercial adoption. Despite these challenges, some silicon-based batteries are already in commercial deployment, including Tesla’s leading automotive sector in EV silicon adoption.

A new focus on battery design, essential for electrification

Advances in battery architecture and cell design show great potential for unleashing improvements in existing and emerging battery chemistry.

Perhaps the most notable from a mainstream point of view is Tesla’s biscuit tin battery cell, announced by Tesla on Battery Day 2020. It still uses lithium-ion chemistry, but the company has removed the tabs in the cell that act as positive and negative connection points between the anode and cathode and the battery case, and instead uses a single design inside the cell. This design change allows you to extend cruising range while reducing manufacturing costs and remove many of the thermal barriers that cells may encounter during fast charging with DC electricity.

The transition from traditional 2D electrode structures to 3D structures is another approach that is gaining momentum in the industry. The 3D construction provides high energy and high power performance at both the anode and cathode for all battery chemistry.

Still in R & D and testing, 3D electrodes offer twice the accessible capacity, 50% less charging time, and 150% longer life than high performance products at a competitive price. Therefore, in order to improve the functionality of the battery and maximize the energy storage potential of various applications, it is important to develop a solution that emphasizes changing the physical structure of the battery.

Win the battery race

To win a battery race, you not only improve performance, but also perfectly reduce production and costs. Countries around the world need to find ways to achieve large-scale, low-cost battery manufacturing in order to gain a significant share of the expanding battery market, which is projected to reach $ 279.7 billion by 2027. there is. It is important to prioritize drop-in solutions and innovative production methods that can be incorporated into existing assembly lines and materials.

The Biden administration’s US employment program underscores the importance of domestic battery production to the country’s goal of becoming a leader in electrification while achieving its ambitious carbon reduction goals. Such commitments will play a key role in maintaining significant competitiveness in the battery space and establishing who will have the largest share of the $ 162 billion global EV market.

Ultimately, the technology that wins the competition for full electrification will be the technology that has the greatest impact on performance, cost savings, and compatibility with existing manufacturing infrastructure. Take a holistic approach and focus more on cell design innovation while fine-tuning key chemicals to achieve the next steps in battery performance and rapid commercialization that the world needs urgently. can do.

