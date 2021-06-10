Apple’s StoreKit 2 simplifies App Store subscriptions and refunds by making it accessible within the app – TechCrunch Japan





If you purchased a subscription within the iOS app and later decided to cancel, upgrade, downgrade, or request a refund, you may have a hard time figuring out how to make that request or change. Even today, some people believe that simply removing the app from the iPhone will stop the subscription. Others may fail to look up your iPhone’s settings or the App Store to find a way to ask for a refund. Apple’s update to StoreKit 2 at this week’s Worldwide Developers Conference may make things a little easier for app customers.

StoreKit is Apple’s developer framework for managing in-app purchases. This is an area that has become more complex in recent years as apps have moved from offering one-time purchases to offering continuous subscriptions with different tiers, durations, and feature sets.

Currently, users who want to manage or cancel their subscription can do so from the App Store or iPhone settings. However, some people don’t realize that the path from settings to this section begins with tapping the Apple ID (your name and profile picture at the top of the screen). It can also be frustrating if you’re not familiar with the settings and how the App Store works.

On the other hand, there are many ways users can request a refund for their in-app subscription.Look for a receipt from Apple in your inbox and it’s included[問題を報告]You can click the link to request a refund if something goes wrong. This is useful if you accidentally purchased a subscription (or your child has it!) Or if the promised features didn’t work as intended.

Apple also offers a dedicated website where users can directly request refunds for apps and content. (When you search Google for a query such as “Request a Refund Apple,” a page explaining the process usually appears at the top of the search results.)

Still, many users are not tech-savvy. For them, the easiest way to manage a subscription or request a refund is from the app itself. For this reason, many conscientious app developers tend to include links within their apps to direct customers to Apple’s pages for subscription management and refunds.

However, StoreKit 2 introduces new tools that make it easier for developers to implement these types of features.

One of the new tools is the subscription management API. This allows app developers to view the customer’s subscription management page directly within the app without redirecting the customer to the App Store. If necessary, the developer may display the “Save Offer” screen to offer the customer some discount to prevent the customer from canceling, or display a termination survey to terminate the subscription to the customer. You can ask why you decided.

Once implemented, customers will be able to see in-app screens similar to accessing the App Store to cancel or change their subscription. After cancellation, a confirmation screen with cancellation details and service expiration date will be displayed.

If a customer wants to request a refund, the new Refund request API allows the customer to initiate a refund request directly in the app itself without being redirected to the App Store or other websites. On the screen that appears, the customer can select the item for which they want a refund and see why they are making the request. Apple will process the refund process and send an approval or refusal notification back to the developer’s server.

However, some developers claim that the changes are not sufficiently advanced. They want to be responsible for managing customer subscriptions and handling refunds through programmatic means. In addition, it can take up to 48 hours for Apple to receive a refund request update, which can be confusing.

“They made the process a bit smoother, but developers still can’t start refunds or cancellations themselves,” said Jacob Eiting, CEO of RevenueCat. The company provides app developers with tools to manage in-app purchases. “This is a step in the right direction, but in reality it can cause more confusion between developers and consumers as to who is responsible for refunds.”

This means that the form is easier to access from within the app, so customers may believe that the developer is handling the refund process, even though Apple is actually still doing the refund process. ..

You may be able to write after uninstalling the app. Or you are subscribing to a device that you no longer own. There are too many cases to ignore.

This is only a slight improvement over opening the management URL for your subscription.

— Jacob Eating (@jeiting) June 8, 2021

Some developers have pointed out that there are other scenarios that this process cannot handle. For example, if you have already uninstalled the app or do not have the device in question, you still need to be guided to other ways to request a refund.

However, for consumers, such subscription management tools could mean that more developers could start managing their subscriptions and placing buttons for direct refunds within the app.Over time, as customers can use their apps more easily to manage their subscriptions, app developers will see better customer retention, better engagement, and better App Store reviews. States

New additions to SwiftUI want pull to refresh and improved accessibility. Then, surprisingly, StoreKit 2. Especially for users who request refunds and manage their subscriptions seamlessly (also great for Buffer).

— Andrew Yates (@ ay8s) June 8, 2021

StoreKit 2 changes weren’t limited to APIs for managing subscriptions and refunds.

Developers can also access the new Invoice Lookup API, which allows them to search for customers’ in-app purchases, validate invoices, and identify purchase issues. shop.

The new Refunded Purchases API allows developers to see all refunds for their customers.

StoreKit validates the receipt on the device and sounds like the user can request a refund. My Bingo card didn’t have them, but it’s a great quality of life update!

— Conrad Stall (@conradstoll) June 7, 2021

The new update extension API allows developers to extend renewal data for paid active subscriptions in the event of a service outage, for example when dealing with customer support issues when the streaming service goes down. .. With this API, developers can extend their subscriptions up to two times in a calendar year, each up to 90 days in the future.

Finally, a new consumption API allows developers to share information about their customers’ in-app purchases with the App Store. In most cases, customers will start using the content immediately after purchase. This information will help you in the process of making a refund decision. This API allows the App Store to determine if a user has partially, fully, or never used an in-app purchase.

Another change is useful when customers reinstall the app or download it to a new device. Previously, users had to manually “restore purchases” to sync the status of completed transactions to newly downloaded or reinstalled apps. StoreKit 2 will now automatically retrieve that information, so your app will be up-to-date immediately, no matter how much you pay.

A very interesting change to StoreKit. The app will be able to automatically restore and sync what you purchased, so users don’t have to restore it when reinstalling or downloading the app to a new device. https://t.co/WSs6L9rTvK

— Marcos Tanaka (@mactanaka) June 8, 2021

Overall, the changes will significantly update the StoreKit framework, but what Apple is hesitant about giving developers more control over their subscription-based customers is which in-app purchases. It tells us that we want to control the degree. This is probably because it was burned in the past when developers tried to manage their own refunds.

As The Verge pointed out last month, an anti-trust trial between Epic Games and Apple was underway, but Apple once made Hulu accessible to the subscription API and then went through the App Store when customers wanted it. I discovered that Hulu provided a way to automatically cancel a lost subscription. Upgrade to a higher subscription plan. Apple realized that it needed to take steps to protect it from misuse of this API, after which Hulu became inaccessible. Since then, we haven’t made the API more widely available.

Conversely, the fact that Apple, not the developer, is responsible for managing and refunding subscriptions means that Apple is responsible for preventing fraud, including fraud committed by both customers and developers alike. Means Customers may also want to manage their subscription billing in one place. It’s Apple. You don’t have to deal with each developer individually as your experience will be inconsistent.

These changes are important because subscription revenue contributes to a significant portion of Apple’s profitable App Store business. Prior to WWDC 21, Apple reported that in 2020, sales of digital products and services on the App Store reached $ 86 billion, an increase of 40% over the previous year. Apple announced this year that it has paid developers more than $ 200 billion since it launched the App Store in 2008.

