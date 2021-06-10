BlackRock debuts cloud computing and 5G multi-sector ETF (IDAT)





NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE)-BlackRock today is the iShares Cloud and 5G Multisector ETF (NYSE: IDAT) as digital connectivity expands around the world and transforms the way society interacts with technology. Announced the launch of.

IDAT aims to track the investment results of the Morningstar Global Digital Infrastructure & Connectivity Index. Morningstar’s Future Prediction Index has the potential to use Morningstar’s basic research to drive a substantial increase in net profit from Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) tools and / or 5G next-generation connectivity. Evaluate 50 global companies across developed and emerging markets. ..

Megatrend opportunities and global economic trajectory

With the recent acceleration of innovation to meet the demand for telecommuting, the explosive growth of e-commerce, and innovative healthcare advances, the future is now and is responsible for iShares products in the United States. Chad Slowner said. The expansion of the iShares Megatrend lineup shows investors’ demand for accurate access to strategies that transcend traditional sectors, market capitalization and geographic classification.

BlackRock believes there are five megatrends ready to redefine every corner of our lives in the next 10 or 2 years. This is the momentum that marks the horizon of investment beyond the market cycle. Vital and social changes; Rapid urbanization; Climate change and resource depletion; and emerging global wealth.

Fusion of 5G and cloud is an investment theme

Infrastructure in the 21st century represents an important economic opportunity. IDAT is focused on a few companies that the Morningstars Equity Research team considers to be in the best position from the evolution of IaaS and 5G technologies driving the digital transformation of the planet.

5G and cloud infrastructure are participating in a virtuous circle. Broader 5G connectivity will lead to faster download speeds, commercialization of technologies such as autonomous driving and surgical robot solutions, causing a surge in data creation and increasing demand for cloud-based data storage. Jeff Spiegel, Head of iShares Megatrend in the United States, said. International ETF. IDAT is an example of a key innovation that leverages technology in this case and is a leading competitor in providing digital infrastructure in key corners of the stock market.

The BlackRock Megatrend Traditional Index ETF and Active Transparent ETF’s iShares Megatrend line-up aims to provide investors of all kinds with choice in accessing BlackRock’s best beliefs about transformative growth trends. It is said. For more information, please visit www.ishares.com/megatrends.

