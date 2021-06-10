Research Tips iPhone 12 Can Interfere with Heart Devices





June 10, 2021 –Recent research supports existing evidence that the powerful magnets found in some Apple iPhones can interfere with implantable cardiac electronic devices.

A small study published on June 2 also suggests that some devices may be more susceptible than others.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max with MagSafe technology was implanted in three consecutive patients who underwent a heart test and eight of the 11 implantable cardioverter-defibrillators and pacemakers that remained in their original packaging. Interfered with the device.

The results published in the Journal of the American Heart Association are consistent with the single-patient report widely published in February this year and evidence of electromagnetic interference from fitness wristbands and e-cigarettes.

MagSafe technology supports wireless charging and is optimized by an array of ring-shaped magnets. Magnet mode activation has been shown to occur with embedded devices exposed to some magnetic fields, but the magnetic field strength of the iPhone 12 Pro Max can be much higher in direct contact. The researcher decided.

“As this becomes the standard for many new smartphones and companies start using stronger magnets, we’ll see more and more interactions between these appliances and devices,” Providence, RI said. say.

In a May recommendation on these potential interactions, the FDA also warned that the number of appliances with strong magnets is expected to increase over time.

That trend seems to have already begun, and Forbes reported in February that the MagSafe battery would be “more powerful” as part of the upgrade to the iPhone 13. The upgraded version of MagSafe will charge the iPad wirelessly. We are working to support it. (MagSafe has never been used on the iPad.)

I have a pacemaker (and an iPhone 12). Pacemaker patients are constantly instructed to keep magnets away. Placing the magnet near it puts it in magnet mode, which is fail-safe mode (such as 60bpm pacing). If you remove the magnet, it will return to normal mode.

Michael D. (@mpd_au) June 3, 2021

Apple acknowledges that the iPhone 12 contains more magnets than previous iPhone models, but “is not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than previous iPhone models. Hmm. ” The company maintains a page that specifically warns about potential interactions and advises consumers to keep their iPhones and MagSafe accessories at least 6 inches away from their medical devices.

Older generation iPhones did not show this risk, and 1,352 tests with 148 patients with embedded devices and leads from four different manufacturers reported interference between the iPhone 6 and Apple Watch. There was only one case.

In a new study, when the iPhone 12 Pro Max was placed on the skin above the device, interference was caused in all three patients.

While it’s worth considering, Wu said there are pros and cons as to whether manufacturers should build CIEDs that are less susceptible to today’s powerful magnets.

Magnets in consumer devices can interfere with life-saving treatments, but magnets are also very useful in certain medical environments. Magnets can be used as a quick way to ensure pacing without worrying about electronic noise during surgery. You can also disable the defibrillator if noise causes an inappropriate shock.

“Many devices will need to be overhauled in the future, especially now that many devices are using wireless, Bluetooth and other communication technologies, which I think is worth considering,” he said. say.

Although the study is small, it represents many of the devices available, and Wu says it has clinical significance given that people often have their smartphones in their chest pockets.

“This report highlights the importance of public awareness of the interaction between CIED and the recently released smartphone model with magnetic charging,” Wu and colleagues conclude.

Apple contacted for comment, but did not respond at the time of the press.

Medscape Medical News

2021 WebMD, LLC. All copyrighted.

