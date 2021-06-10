“Universal Control” Connects to Apple Ecosystem





If Apple goes that route, all iPhone users will own a Mac, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, AirPod headphones, and HomePod speakers in addition to their Apple Music and Apple TV + subscriptions. And they’re doing pretty well with this. I know some people who own multiple Apple products.

One strategy towards this goal is relatively seamless integration between products, and in some cases, if a user wants to use another Apple product, they must own one Apple product. For example, anyone who wants to use an Apple Watch must also have an iPhone. I remember when I needed a Mac to use the Apple iPod Music Player. Apple then wisely opened the iPod to Windows users, which had a huge impact on device sales.

So far, the company has just announced that Apple’s hardware is required to use Apple’s Facetime video calling service and that Android and Windows users will be able to join Facetime calls over the Web, but they’ve started calling. The person who does it is Mac, iPhone or iPad. Apple is trying to add other features to Facetime to compete with Zoom and Google Meet. According to Apple, “Individual voices can be heard from the direction in which each person is located on the screen. “Spatial audio” has also been added, which says “you can hear and the conversation sounds more natural.”

However, while it is not mandatory to own one Apple product and use another, Apple will do everything possible to encourage users to purchase into the Apple ecosystem by coordinating products over competing products. I’m doing that.

Universal control

This was revealed on Monday when Apple announced at the introduction of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) “Universal Control,” which allows you to control and move data between your Mac and iPad using your Mac’s mouse and keyboard. became. During the keynote, Apple Vice President Craig Federighi edits the document on the iPad, places the iPad next to the Mac, and uses the Mac’s trackpad to move the cursor from the Mac to the iPad, dragging and dragging. Demonstrated how to do it. Drop files from one device to another. You could also use your Mac’s keyboard trackpad (or mouse) to control your iPad. If you have an iPad and two Macs, you can move data between all three machines.

Apple Vice President Craig Federighi Demonstrates Universal Control

This concept is new now, but like any other product that Apple emulates, Apple has achieved it in a cooler and more sophisticated way than any other product. With Logitech Flow and Synergy, you can control multiple computers with a single keyboard and mouse and drag files between them. These computers work on both Windows and Mac (except iPad). However, unlike Apple, these products work across platforms, so they’re a bit more “universal.” For Apple, the “universe” is almost entirely made up of Apple products.

There is little reason to use two computers at the same time, so you don’t need a product to control multiple devices. With two screens connected to your desktop computer, you can drag windows from one screen to another to greatly increase your work space. I also use Dropbox. Dropbox, like iCloud, Microsoft OneDrive, and other cloud storage systems, automatically syncs all your devices so that files created on one computer are automatically uploaded to Dropbox and all other devices. Will be downloaded to. So when you start a project on your desktop, you can easily continue working from your laptop without having to move files.

Operating system blend

You don’t need a Mac to use your iPhone, and vice versa, but Apple has a way to get your devices together and is working to blend those features, apps, and user interface. .. Apple plans to release an iOS operating system for iPhone and iPad in the future. This allows users to install the same extension (a program that runs inside the browser and enhances it) from Mac Safari to iOS, making it easier for developers to share code between devices.

Although the Mac operating system is different from the iPhone and iPad, the company strives to make the user experience reasonably similar so that people stay within the Apple product family. Personally, I’ve been mixing products with different operating systems for years. I’ve been using Macs and Android phones, Windows computers and iPhones, and for years Mac laptops and Windows desktops have worked well together to share files via Dropbox.

Once upon a time, there was an announcement at WWDC that wasn’t focused on getting people to buy Apple products. The company states that the Siri Voice Assistant, which previously worked only on Apple products, is now compatible with some non-Apple devices. Amazon and Google’s competing voice assistants have long been used on third-party devices. You can use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant on a variety of devices, including microwave ovens, portable air conditioners, and Fitbit smartwatches.

