UK and US double technical cooperation in China’s threat





The United Kingdom and the United States today agreed to deepen the relationship between science and technology as the West tries to stop the intensifying competition with China.

As part of the revised Atlantic Charter agreed today by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden, both sides have vowed to form new partnerships to create jobs and protect the safety of their citizens.

Both countries aim to continue to lead the world in research and development, investing in our expertise and ability to create wealth and combat inequality, the value of liberal democracy, open societies and open markets. Aims to be incorporated into design and use. Technology globally.

This partnership includes several areas of collaboration, including research, innovation, defense, security, law enforcement and intelligence.

Authorities will also work together to enhance resilience and security in new areas such as critical supply chains, battery technology, and AI.

This arose in the ongoing concern about China’s technological progress and potential threats to national security.

The UK has already banned tech giant Huawei from building 5G networks because of concerns about espionage and its ties to Beijing, which the company has denied so far.

This week, the Vidence administration withdrew Mr. Trump’s efforts to ban China-owned social media apps Tiktok and Wechat because of concerns about data sharing.

However, the president has signed a new executive order instructing the US Department of Commerce to assess the risk of apps that include links to China.

The UK is also looking to establish itself as Europe’s leading technology hub by increasing investment in new technologies and innovations.

The tech industry has grown tenfold in the last decade, both in venture capital investment and in the number of unicorn companies in the UK, according to a recent report by the government’s Digital Economy Council and Dealroom.

In the 80 years since the Atlantic Charter was signed, technology has changed the world beyond recognition. But the goals behind it are still linking the United States and Britain to democracy, open societies, and support for the free market, said digital secretary Oliver Dowden.

Today’s announcement marks a new era of cooperation with our closest allies and promises to use technology to create prosperity and guarantee the safety and security of our citizens for years to come.

