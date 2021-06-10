Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Warzone and more





Promotional image of “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands” (Photo: Gearbox Software / 2K)

Thursday marks the beginning of an important stretch for video game fans.

Livestreaming on both YouTube and Twitch, Summer Game Fest will host a kick-off event with several video game announcements in the meantime.

The Summer Game Fest precedes the Electronic Entertainment Expo, which has returned after a year off due to a pandemic of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19). This year, it will be held online only, with various briefings from companies such as Microsoft and Nintendo.

June is an important month for the industry. Gamers are looking forward to new titles on the Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch consoles after this holiday season.

Scroll down to track all announcements from the “Kickoff Live” event.

You can return to school at Two Point Campus

The creators of the simulation game Two Point Hospital are back with a new game set within the university called the Two Point Campus. You can create an ideal school with a perfect student body. It will be launched in 2022 for PCs and consoles.

Call of Duty War Zone Season 4 Teeth

This is the first tasting of Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone starting June 17th. More details on the new season are scheduled for June 14.

Get hide-and-seek mode among us

If you’re still playing the hit multiplayer game Amusement Ass, we’re about to make some fun changes. Among them are a new game mode called Hide and Seek, special gear to add to the visor, new maps and achievements.

Lost Ark: Free-to-play role-playing game

#LostArk is an action-packed f2p MMO-ARPG that lets you embark on an odyssey in a vast and vibrant world: explore new lands, search for treasure, and test yourself in thrilling action combat. Please give me!

Click here for details https://t.co/SRiFduHf43

Chance to win the Closed Technical Alpha Code at RT! pic.twitter.com/IxfpNpUd7j

Lost Ark (@PlayLostArk) June 10, 2021

This is the name of a technology that is rarely heard in video game circles. It’s Amazon. Technology giant Amazon Games division has announced new details for its large-scale multiplayer online role-playing game called Lost Ark. This game will be available for free this fall.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Jeff Goldblum has joined the Summer Games Fest Stream to showcase a new video game coming in 2021 based on the world of Jurassic Park.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Video game designer Hideo Kojima has announced a director’s cut for the PlayStation 4 video game as Metal Gear fans try to hide the Death Stranding star character played by Norman Reedus in a huge box. Don’t think you didn’t notice. Kojima Ichi The release date of the updated version of the unusual action game is undecided, but it will be released soon.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: The Encounter of Fantasy and Borderlands

Remember Gearbox’s “predator shooter”, Borderlands? It’s a combination of first-person shooters and a ton of loot collection. Gearbox Software has released a new fantasy-style game called Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Gorgeous casts such as Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes and Will Arnett have appeared. It will be released in early 2022.

Metal Slug: Tactics

A turn-based strategy game based on the classic Metal Slug series. Certainly unexpected.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @ brettmolina23.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @ brettmolina23.







