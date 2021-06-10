Overwatch Cross-Play Dates: How to Link Friends on Console and PC





It’s been a while since Overwatch was released, but it’s still a reliable game for many players who manage to feel fresh every time they play a desperate shooter.

But what the fan base has always wanted is cross-play between the console and the PC. But, as always, it’s not easy to get everyone’s approval. Also, it took some time for the results to come out, but the waiting time was almost over!

Players will finally be able to play Overwatch together on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. It’s been a long time, but it’s a real pleasure for fans.

All you need to know about Overwatch cross-play is everything you need to know here, such as whether you need to do something to set it up.

How to play Overwatch in cross-play

Preparing to cross-play your account while it’s coming isn’t as easy as pressing a button. There are some first things to do, such as creating a Battle.net account. And do this. Method is as follows.

Once you’re on Battle.net, create an account. You can create an account for free. Once the account is created, proceed to account settings.[接続]A section will be displayed, from which you will be given the option to link the console.

To link your console game to your Battle.net account, you need to perform the following steps:

Load the game on the console and go to the welcome screen. The alphanumeric code and QR code are displayed here. If you’re using a numeric code, or if you’re scanning a QR code from your mobile phone, go to blizzard.com/link. Then go back to your Battle.net account to check your connection. Finally, keep an eye on the game as you will receive a notification that your work is complete!

Keep in mind that even if you don’t plan to use cross-play, you’ll need to set up a Battle.net account to play unless you’re on a PC.

So no matter what console you play on, including the latest generation of PlayStation and Xbox, you’ll instantly be able to play with the people you love. The exact date this will start is still undecided, but we know it’s very close, so be careful with this space.

