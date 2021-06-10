



Published: June 10, 2021 Author: Jessica Lee Brown

If your child’s school district switches to Chromebooks, teachers and students may also use Google Classroom. Google Classroom is a digital learning platform designed to allow you to access your lessons and homework and easily share them between teachers and students.

Google Classroom has become a common virtual workspace for schools from kindergarten to high school around the world, with more than 150 million students using the platform. Teachers can use it to create, manage, score, give real-time feedback to students, and hold video conferencing.

Chromebook Kids, Kids (and Parents) Videos

Google’s cloud-based learning platform is intuitive and easy to learn, but young students may need help to speed up. To support them, Samsung has created a “Chromebook Hack for New Classrooms”. This is a series of how-to videos hosted by a child that covers everything a child needs to know, from absolute basics to professional tips.

In addition to videos for young students on how to get the most out of Google Classroom, Google Docs, and Google Slides, there are related topics such as Chromebook beginner tips and how to care for your Chromebook.

But kids aren’t the only ones who need help working with new apps. If you’re new to Google Classroom, the following tips can help you understand.

Google Classroom Tips for Parents

Access to Google Classroom: To access Google Classroom, simply open a classroom in your browser (some Android apps are available on the go). When you open Google Classroom, check the user icon to make sure you’re signed in with your child’s school account (parents can’t access it from their Google account). When you sign in, you’ll see a main page listing all the classes your child has enrolled in.

Check issue deadlines: Click the menu on the left to see which issues are closed when[To-do]Choose. A list of all upcoming issues and a deadline for each issue is displayed.

Check your child’s schedule: To view your child’s class schedule, reopen the menu and open the menu again.[カレンダー]Choose. This allows you to see all your child’s classes and responsibilities on a weekly basis.

Check your child’s homework: To view homework and grades for a particular class, click on a particular class on the home page. This will take you to the stream that the teacher will use to post announcements and updates. On the left side of this page, you’ll see a box indicating the next upcoming issue.[すべて表示]Click to see a list of issues or[完了]Click to display only graded assignments. You can then click on the issue title to view it.

Receive notifications: To set up email notifications for your child, go to the menu again[設定]Click. You will be given the option to turn on email notifications. When on, you can specify the type of notifications you or your child will receive.

Receiving Parental Summary Emails: Some teachers provide parental or parental summary emails for students. If your child’s homeroom has this feature enabled, you will receive an email invitation asking you to choose a summary, either daily or weekly. These emails provide a breakdown of missing, upcoming, and class activities.

Be sure to check out Samsung’s other Chromebook how-to videos for Chromebook tips and tricks for students, teachers, and everyone else.

Discover Samsung’s wide range of digital learning tools as you consider introducing more mobile technology to your school district. If you have budget concerns (usually), learn how to create, present, and secure grants for distance learning technology in this free guide.

