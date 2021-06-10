EA suffers data breach, hacker sells source code





Motherboard reports that EA was the victim of a hacker. Hackers stole the source code for FIFA 21, the Frostbite engine (behind Battlefield as well as EA’s football / football series), and other game development tools. Hackers reportedly advertise that the data is sold on hacking forums, but only consider offers from well-known members of the hacking community.

Source code is a big problem for programming, so if a company loses control of it, it’s a big problem, and the gaming industry has recently experienced some major thefts. In July 2020, Nintendo confirmed that the source code for many SNES and Nintendo 64 games, including Super Mario Kart and unreleased Zelda games, was published in what’s called the Nintendo Gigaleak.

It is unlikely that other reputable developers will intentionally use EA code, but if hackers can see the internal workings of the game or engine, it can help create cheats and cracks. .. Rather, don’t look at the light of day. Violations also have a significant impact on a company’s reputation.

Hackers claim to sell Microsoft Xbox and Sony SDKs and API keys in addition to their own code and tools owned by EA. This is a screenshot taken by Bleeping Computer, which claims that hackers have a total of 780GB worth of stolen data.

Microsoft and Sony tools may also be available for sale. Screenshot by Bleeping Computer

An EA spokeswoman told The Verge that the hacker had stolen a limited amount of game source code and related tools, and that the hacker had no access to player data. They also said the company has improved security after the hack and has no impact on games or business. Unlike the series of cybersecurity incidents seen so far, this is a ransomware attack. Instead, it clearly shows that we are working with law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident.

