Does it make sense to put a dragon (AWS, Google Cloud) in a castle?





Last week I saw yet another 5G carrier signing up for the hyperscaler “Dragon”. Bell Canada has announced a deal to deploy 5G multi-access edge computing on AWS Wavelength. Verizon expanded its ties with AWS in April, AT & T announced that it would work with both Microsoft and Google, and Telefonica announced that it would partner with Microsoft Azul in May.

This seems strange, given that these hyperscalers have been considered stealth competitors for carriers over the last decade. Dragons offered OTT services designed to penetrate the minds of operator subscribers, trampling the bottom line of traditional carriers in the process.

Looking at the growth of the industry, we can understand the concerns of carriers. Microsoft, Google, and AWS have more than quadrupled their total revenue over the last decade. Comparing this with Verizon and AT & T, the 26% increase appears to be fairly insignificant. It’s no wonder that traditional carriers are afraid to burn.

But don’t worry, carriers have the last strong defense. It’s physically close to the customer. Or they did so until these final announcements lowered the drawbridge and invited the dragon to take a nap.

Of course, there are technical complications to consider. Operators have attempted to virtualize VNFs on third-party infrastructure. They have tackled tricky details such as choosing accelerators, fixing CPUs for high performance, and adapting storage to I / O-constrained applications. Today, a whole new world of 5G containers and microservices applications is emerging, but its performance is still an unknown entity.

The carrier had enough time to ask himself the following questions: Why do you do this again? The ultimate goal of virtualization is to reduce costs through automation, but unless end-to-end service orchestration works between VNF vendors, the ultimate goal remains an illusion. Combined with the fact that the industry seems to be tolerant of operating costs (rather than capital investment), sending 5G capabilities to the cloud suddenly looks attractive.

It’s time for carriers to make important decisions about 5G standalone cores. Placing computing power at the edge, either on the customer’s premises or distributed over its own network, is essential for low latency services. Carriers may consider a hybrid strategy of building their own private cloud at the edge and using a hyperscaler for their core nodes. This looks like a big trade-off on the surface.

However, the dragon uses its own version of Kubernetes. With a multi-cloud strategy, transparency and seamless interworking in 5G deployments will be a nightmare.

This discrepancy in the definition of hybrid was highlighted in an interview with Andy Jassy, ​​AWS CEO of Silicon Angle last November. Jassy explained that AWS wants to redefine how the industry uses this term. Edge and hybrid are terms that are beginning to merge.

When the dragon wants to refurbish your castle, it’s time to sit down and take notes.

Carriers not only make up for the loss of customer mindshare, but also face another risk of getting hyperscalers into the network. Yes, these companies can deliver their infrastructure faster and more cost-effectively, but there is no guarantee that savings will definitely be returned. Edge cloud is not cheap. Outsourcing regular security upgrades and hardware updates may be reassuring, but once a carrier signs up, it’s not easy to escape itself.

In addition, network reliability remains important. Carriers have been building traditional vendor and five-nine infrastructure for decades. They know that in the case of network events, the vendor destroys everything and treats it as a priority. In contrast, the commercial relationship between carriers and dragons is complex. If the network goes down, will the carrier’s customers be prioritized?

Meanwhile, major operators are envious of the in-depth knowledge and support software that Hyperscaler has built to serve enterprise verticals. Rather than competing head-on with the dreaded dragon, partnering with a big brand that the company has already chosen can be very appealing.

Whether it’s to simplify technology, gain a larger share of corporate revenue, or just pursue marketing topics, most carriers open the door to let the dragon cross the moat. Looks like he’s willing to risk opening .. I hope he’s tamed and in the front room.

