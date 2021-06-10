Hotwire promotes Heather Craft and Laura McDonald to North American co-president | National





Hotwire, a global high-tech communications consulting firm, appointed Heathercraft and Laura McDonald as co-presidents of its North American operations on July 1. Previously, Kraft and McDonald’s were EVP, B2B Head, EVP, and Consumer Head, respectively.

The announcement follows the promotion of Heather Kanahan’s Hotwire to Global CEO by parent company Enero Group. Under the leadership of Craft, Kernahan, and McDonald’s, North American businesses continue to gain momentum, receiving acclaim from the 2020 PRovoke Media Global Tech Agency of the Year, Forbes Magazine’s America’s Best PR Agencies, and PR Week Best Place to Work. I will. PRovoke Media Best Agencies to Work For. For the last two years and 2021.

Heather and Laura have contributed to the success and growth of their business over the past two years, said Heather Kanahan, CEO of Hotwire Global. Creating growth opportunities within Hotwire is one of the most exciting parts of our business, recognizing their leadership, hard work and endless ambitions in taking on a new role as Global CEO. I am happy to announce the promotion of octopus. Heather and Laura are confident that they will continue to accelerate their business for the next level of growth and success.

As co-presidents, both leaders are responsible for running the business jointly, each with its own priority areas. Craft focuses on the client experience and McDonald’s leads new business and marketing activities.

Proven tech leaders accelerate growth as partners

Heather Craft joined Hotwire in 2016 and was most recently Executive Vice President and Head of B2B. She currently oversees many of the consultancy’s largest B2B clients across enterprise software and security, fintech, and financial services. Heather has a wide range of expertise leading large integrated communications programs, from early start-ups to established public companies. She promotes internal and external communications programs for high-risk times, such as IPOs, M & A, reputation management, and management changes, especially listings on Pinterest, McAfee, and Procore. Recently, she has been part of the Hotwire Ignite Possibility Program, which is part of the Hotwire Diversity, Equity, and Comprehensive (DEI) strategy to expand people and organizations that bring meaningful and sustainable change to the world through technology. He leads the US team on a global initiative.

Laura Macdonald has worked for Hotwire for over a decade and has played an integral role in building businesses in North America. As Head of Consumers at Hotwire in North America, she collaborates with brands where technology and consumers intersect, helping technology companies reach new consumer audiences while telling the story of technology and innovation. I’m helping you talk. Recent work has included supporting Kiva, an online lending platform, to provide access to undervalued individuals in the United States and financial loans globally during a pandemic. This includes an ongoing program with celebrity Sofia Vergara.

Hotwire North America’s current clients include Adobe, Avaya, Brightspot, Commvault, Desktop Metal, eBay, GoPro, Intermediate, Kiva, McAfee and Procore.

Interested in joining the Hotwire team? Visit the Jobs page to see the job titles we are looking for.

About hot wire

Hotwire is a global technology communications consultant. Founded in 2000, we operate a globally owned network of offices and partners, serving a wide range of clients, from scale-ups to established multinationals. We unleash the potential of innovative technology through integrated communication that stimulates curiosity, ignites action, and drives success. It does this using a unique methodology backed by solid insights and strategies, purposeful creativity, integrated planning, and a central focus on measurement and evaluation. www.hotwireglobal.com

About Enero

Enero Group is a boutique network of marketing and communications businesses listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX: EGG), with creative agencies BMF, PR and integrated communications agencies Hotwire and CPR, strategic data consultant The Leading Edge and Includes The Digital Edge, a digital agency. Orchard and Programmatic Marketing Platform OBMedia. www.enero.com

