Hassan, Shaheen welcomes Senate to pass innovation and competition law

Senator Maggie Hassan of the U.S. Senate (Democratic Party of New Hampshire) welcomes Senate approval on Tuesday, a radical law aimed at strengthening U.S. competitiveness and leadership in the technology arena. ..

The bill, passed in favor of 68 vs. 32, is currently being submitted to the House of Representatives, creating competing bills.

The Senate bill calls for $ 200 billion in innovations in artificial intelligence, computer chips, robotics, and more.

President Joe Biden praised the passage of a bill to invest in American workers across generations. “This law addresses key elements of my US employment program and encouraged bipartisan efforts to move these elements forward individually,” Biden said in a statement. “It was a long time ago that we invested in American workers and American innovation.”

Originally initiated as an endless frontier law, the bill establishes a new director for technology and innovation at the National Science Foundation, ensuring that $ 100 billion is funded in the development of AI, semiconductors, robotics, and high-performance computing systems. Make sure it is thrown in.

The law also provides $ 81 billion in the National Science Foundation’s budget between the 2022 and 2026 fiscal years.

You can also establish a technology hub where it didn’t exist before.

The law contains several initiatives proposed by Hassan.

Hassan, the creator of the law, has addressed aspects of the bill’s national security, including, among other things, improving US capacity in quantum networks and establishing a more comprehensive approach to labor development. She also sought to include provisions to help the Department of Homeland Security identify and address risks to critical infrastructure such as nuclear reactors, grids, banks and hospitals. ..

“It will help protect national security, defeat Chinese and other foreign enemies, strengthen domestic production and increase jobs for granite staters,” Hassan said.

New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Chaheen also praised the passage of the bill.

Practical learning opportunities in STEM education to strengthen the workforce pipeline.

“It’s time to invest in the workforce and competitiveness as our economy recovers from the pandemic and faces increased aggression and manipulation from China,” she said.

She called the passage of the bill by the Senate “monumental.”

