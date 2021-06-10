Google updates search algorithm to combat online slander





Google is cracking down on websites that slander online.

Getty Images

Google announced Thursday that it will change algorithms that enhance its iconic search engine. This is a rare move for companies that haven’t been able to manage search results before.

This change is aimed at the online blackmail industry and has posted unproven claims that websites call people fraudsters, predators, and pedophiles. When you search for the victim’s name, the post will be ranked high in Google’s search results. The website then charges thousands of dollars to remove that abominable claim.

The New York Times previously reported changes prompted by a Times article calling attention to extortion plans backed by Google’s algorithms.

Google has also created a list of “known victims” that include the names of people who have reported to the company that they are the target of such a plan. Google has stated that it will apply protection for the ranking of search results for these people. This is an effort to prevent similar content from other websites from appearing when someone searches for your name.

“Over the years, the approach to improving search ranking quality issues has been consistent. We haven’t taken the approach of” fixing “individual queries, but we’ve taken these examples to cover a wide range of algorithms. We’re looking for ways to make improvements, “said Google’s vice president, Pandu Nayak, head of the search quality team, in a statement: “Our ability to deal with problems has been improved by better technology, tools and quality signals, and today we can take a more subtle approach to dealing with specific classes of queries. , The underlying principle remains the same.

The move is part of a broader transition to combat harmful content, and the company faces close scrutiny of false alarms and extremism flowing on the platform. But it intervenes with regard to organic search results. It’s a notable change for companies renowned for their hesitation. Google’s search engine accounts for about 90% of web searches worldwide and exceeds Google’s parent company Alphabet’s annual revenue of over $ 180 billion. It is the cornerstone of the advertising business that produces the majority.

With increasing regulatory pressure, Google has begun to intervene in search results in recent years. In 2014, the European Union ruled that Google must change search results as part of its “right to be forgotten.” This standard allows Residents to request Google to remove personal data about them from search results if the information is deemed outdated, irrelevant, or out of public interest.

