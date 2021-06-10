Eight MIT Sloan Case Studies on Building a Comprehensive Innovation Economy





The innovation economy sounds good. We need to support everyone in society by combining technology and entrepreneurship to drive economic growth.

Except otherwise. Women and people of color are often excluded from participating in and benefiting from the American innovation economy. Only 2.4% of US venture capital is spent entirely on women’s founding teams and only 1% on black entrepreneurs. And America’s promise of equality is threatened by a system of accumulating white economic privileges through racial capitalism, redlining and access to elite educational institutions.

Throughout the 2020-2021 academic year, MIT Sloan hosted a conversation on how to make the innovation economy an inclusive innovation economy. The conversation featured leaders in entrepreneurship, innovation, finance, public policy and higher education. Together, they define ideas and actions that everyone can use to make a difference within their community.

In the following articles, you can see the outline and main points of each lecture, and the video of the discussion. Find all videos on the MIT Sloan Alumni YouTube channel.

5 Ways to Make Elite Universities More Inclusive

The country’s top schools recognize a more diverse student population. How can you be more welcome?

Mayors of Boston, Chicago, and San Francisco discuss efforts to promote fairness in housing, income, and city contracts.

How industry and government leaders can help make technology a viable career path for everyone.

To bridge the gap in entrepreneurial opportunities, policy makers must be honest about who will succeed and why.

To build a new funding model, start by looking at how exclusions are built into your current model.

Increasing access to capital for women and entrepreneurs of color requires careful and concrete action, not optics.

Access is as important as capital, so it’s important to lift others along the way.

From venture capital to city contracts, Boston minority-owned companies have limited opportunities.

