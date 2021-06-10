Musical Story is a game about love, music and addiction in the 70’s.





Showcased at Day of the Devs 2021, A Musical Story is a unique rhythm game inspired by the music of Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin.

Highlighted in the Day of the Devs Showcase 2021, A Musical Story is a rhythm game that records the memories of Gabriel, a man who brings back memories of the past as a travel musician of the 70’s.

Developer Glee-Cheese Studio is trying to tell a complex story about love, friendship and addiction in A Musical Story. The story is set in the music industry of the 1970s, where players interact with the world and characters through rhythm-based gameplay. Players can “rekindle Gabriel’s memory” by carefully and timely pressing buttons in time with the music that accompanies the scene.

The musical story features a completely original soundtrack, including 26 unique songs inspired by Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix. There is no conversation in the game, and communication between characters is essentially completely musical.

Glee-Cheese Studio is made up of four developers who started working on musical stories in 2017. It’s the right formula, but it was the most exciting, “said game designer and co-composer Charles Bardin.

Bardin went on to explain A Musical Story’s core rhythm mechanics, stating that the development team wanted to create something that was different from traditional rhythm games. “Most music games have a visual timeline that shows the exact timing of playing notes. Instead, the player focuses on creating an experience that depends on the player’s listening skills. You need to feel, understand, and progress in the music. It reveals the story, “Birdin explains.

Developed by Glee-Cheese Studio and published by Digerati, A Music Story will be released in October 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and iOS.

