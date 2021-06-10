Comprehensive Innovation Conference Black Tech NOLA is back this month





This post was brought to you by Operations Spark. Nonprofits in the region offer several programs in the technology sector of the Greater New Orleans region to prepare low-capacity individuals for different levels of employment.

New Orleans will host a comprehensive innovation conference over several days where technology, art and culture clash.

This summer, Black Tech NOLA will be virtual again, with a range of events ranging from comprehensive innovation to the advancement of the Black Pathway to music summits and marketing-focused sessions. Scheduled June 28-30, Black Tech NOLA will host speaker sessions, recruitment events, networking, product demos and more.

Black Tech NOLA is organized by NOLAvate Black, an organization whose mission is to shift power to racial equality and inclusion by building a sustainable and accessible technology ecosystem in New Orleans. For more information, please visit nolavateblack.com.

This year’s conference is hosted by Entergy and sponsored by several other local and national partners.

Black Tech NOLA is New Orleans’ largest Black Technology conference, partnering with industry leaders and global brands to support the local digital and creative economy. The organizer is sharing. Talks and meet-ups focus on technology media, movies, games, design and music.

Book your Black Tech NOLA ticket here.

