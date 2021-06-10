Manchin says the Senate is heading in the right direction without a nuclear attack on filibuster





Top line

A few Senate Democrats solidify support for maintaining the Filibuster Senate rules, where most bills need to get 60 votes to pass, as many moderates are shifting towards reforms. ing.

Senator Joe Manchin (DW.Va.) Will meet with reporters after a vote in the Houses of Parliament on Thursday, June 10. [+] 2021.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Important Facts

Manchin said the process, both after the Republicans filibusted the bill and after investigating the January 6 attack on the Houses of Parliament and supporting the establishment of a committee to reduce the gender pay gap. He praised all the benefits and added, “Let’s believe a little.”

Senator Dianne Feinstein (Democrat-California) broke up with colleagues who said they would choose democracy and abandon filibuster if the Republicans tried to thwart HR 1. To protect it, I don’t think it’s in danger right now. “

Feinstein said he wanted to wait and see what happened in HR 1, and when asked if there were any filibuster measures she supported, Id said he had to see. So far, nothing. I can’t think of it.

Both Feinstein and Manchin will need the Democratic Party, which holds only one-seat majority in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris as a tiebreaker, to change Filibuster. Senator Kirsten Cinema (Democratic Party-Arizona) The state) will do so too. I am against the abolition.

Main background

In recent weeks, some Democrats have stopped quitting filibuster. Senator Jacky Rosen (Democrat-Nevada) told the Washington Post that Senator Angus King (I-Maine) The state) said it would choose democratic if it was forced to make a decision between filibuster and personnel, and said it would support eliminating filibuster if it defended democracy. 1.

Important quote

People have weaponized filibuster. Senator John Tester (Democrat-Mont), who has defended Filibuster in the past, said in an interview with MSNBC that he was angry that the Republicans blocked January 1. 6 commissions.

Big number

80%. That’s mainly an indisputable point, as Manchin opposes the bill, but a March Data For Progress poll favored changing the Senate procedure to pass HR 1. That’s the percentage of Democrats who said. Half of the Democrats said they would support a resurgence of agenda that would require the senator to stay on the Senate floor if the bill was Philibuster.

Chief critic

Senator Brian Schatz (Democrat-Hawaii) says that anyone who raises filibuster as an important factor in maintaining democracy is obliged to be part of a group that casts 10 votes on something meaningful. ) Told Forbes on Monday.

