Google announces new GA4 reporting feature





Marketers can take advantage of Google Analytics 4’s new reporting capabilities to dig deeper into important insights. The platform has also been slightly reorganized for ease of use.

The goal of these new features is to bridge the gap between users who marketers have opted out of tracking and give advertisers quick access to most of the data they need, knowing that their data points vary from business to business. Is to do.

New left navigation menu

Google has announced that Google Analytics 4 will introduce a new left navigation menu. This menu is designed to allow users to quickly and intuitively navigate to different reports for their use cases. Each section is designed to support different use cases, and these sections are called “workspaces”.

Enhanced conversion modeling

Later this year, Google Analytics will begin expanding conversion modeling across “specific reports.” Google does not specify reports that use modeled data or whether marketers can opt out.

The modeled data is trying to fill the gap in reports from visitors who do not agree to track cookies.

GA4 more flexible report

Google also announced that users with administrator access will be able to curate the Analytics interface. This means that you can expand the left panel to expand the key dimensions and metrics to customize the report appearance of the default report as well as the custom report. For example, the example provided shares a customized user acquisition report with different metrics.

The purpose of this change is to help users find the insights they need more quickly.

You can use the same settings to group reports into collections and create custom summaries. You can save these reports in the Report Workspace home page, Report Snapshots.

Data Driven Attribution Modeling

Soon, data-driven attribution will be available for all properties in Google Analytics 4. Two new reports will also be created, a conversion route report and a model comparison report.

The first is similar to the reports that Universal Analytics users are familiar with. You can use this report to monitor complete consumer routes across different channels. The new report also includes conversion credit visualizations to help marketers understand their value and ultimately ROI per channel.

Model comparison reports allow marketers to compare different attribution models to see their impact on different channels.

Ad snapshot

Google Marketing Live Stream announced that a new advertising workspace will be rolled out, and today Google provided more details on what’s included in its report suite.

The new report includes what Google considers to be “advertising snapshots.” This is a dashboard that contains a multi-channel conversion path, conversions by channel, and a comparison chart of attribution models.

This report gives you a wide range of information at a glance for quick review, but it doesn’t include the detailed information that advertisers are accustomed to with universal analytics.

