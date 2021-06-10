COVID-19 Legal Technology Innovation Example | Legal Marketing Association (LMA)





By Amy Adams

When the pandemic began, companies and legal marketing teams around the world were sticking to uncertainty and questioning the next best steps to ensure business continuity. Nonetheless, many refused to be an obstacle and seized the opportunity to create their own solutions. Find out about the innovative strategies created by legal marketers and service providers and how their ingenuity will impact the industry over the years to come.

“Gitting” with remote shooting

Despite the pandemic challenges, Gittings Global, a professional photo agency serving law firms around the world, continues to advance and deliver the high quality services that clients have come to expect. I decided.

Despite logistics challenges, it was important for the Gittings team to continue to provide headshot services to lawyers and legal professionals. Firmly, they acted on ideas that had been in the incubation stage for several years. The final solution is a compact and easy-to-carry kit. Virtual Photo Pro ™ was created and shipped to clients with lighting, remote camera access, color-coded mats to get the correct pose, and technology to support direct communication with the photographer. In the first few months, little by little, the pieces came together with great success. The Gittings team has used this new and innovative system to film more than 200 professionals around the world, from the outskirts of London to the Hawaiian Islands.

“Thanks to our long-standing relationship with the legal community and LMA, we were able to realize this idea,” said Greg Lorfing, CEO and Creative Director. “We look forward to future possibilities as we continue to support the legal community by bringing our services to the future.”

A project management tool that promotes transparency while working remotely

Prior to the pandemic, it became increasingly necessary to have a central repository of projects and status updates to maintain coordination across multiple offices. Many companies are already using PM tools such as Smartsheet, Asana, Basecamp, and Wrike. Microsoft Teams has also begun expanding into law firms as a solution to stay connected. At Troutman Pepper, marketing teams are starting to use new project management tools to provide transparency, efficiency, and ease of reporting when working remotely.

Ashley Elliott, Business and Competitive Intelligence Manager at Troutman Pepper, said: This allows managers and directors to be productive, identify potential obstacles, and report potential issues while working in different parts of the country. Project management tools are great for eliminating silos between teams, such as during a pandemic. “

Focusing on providing resources to lawyers and staff, [Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard] Transformed the meeting room into a hub for business development and virtual networks.

Rethinking the workplace

When Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin, and Hubbard returned to their four offices in July 2020 after working remotely for five months, they found an opportunity to rethink their new “social distance” work environment. It was. With a focus on providing resources to lawyers and staff, the company turned the conference room into a hub for business development and virtual networks.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus infection pandemic, through internal communication efforts, Lugenbühl has unveiled conference room events, attended by all lawyers, and given the opportunity to learn about corporate involvement, organizational and business development potential. Provided. Lugenbuhl uses multiple meeting rooms for the same event to keep small groups, masks and social distance. We also offer reserved remote access for those who prefer to be isolated from others.

Creating a solid electronic communication plan

Williams Maren, like many pandemic companies, received a lot of marketing and electronic communications and needed to organize and rationalize everything. They created an Excel spreadsheet to track all activity and listed the priority level and ethics counsel review status in the fields. Communication Manager Tyler Harris said: It certainly helps to keep track and move the report forward.

Last year, law marketers and law firms were able to think instantly and creatively, proving to be exceptionally resilient. As a community, we jointly embrace this change and take great pride in our colleagues and teammates taking the legal services industry to the next era.

Amy Adams is a product marketing manager and is currently a two-year board member of LMA’s Strategies Editorial Board. She is an active volunteer in the legal marketing community and has experience in legal marketing, sales, business development and entrepreneurship.

