Video game maker Electronic Arts has been hacked





Electronic Arts, the maker of popular video games such as FIFA, Madden, The Sims and the Medal of Honor series, announced Thursday that it is investigating intrusions into its network that caused the source code and tools of the game to be stolen. Did.

An EA spokeswoman said it had already made security improvements and did not anticipate any impact on games or business, adding that the company is working with law enforcement authorities to investigate. The player’s data was not affected.

Hackers are associated with key source code for the 2021 edition of the popular soccer game FIFA and a game-making engine called Frostbite, according to an online post posted online in early June on an underground forum frequently visited by cybercriminals. Claims to have stolen data. .EA has confirmed that some of the FIFA and Frostbite code has been stolen.

The post was reviewed by cybercrime intelligence agency Intel 471 and states that hackers were promoting about 800 gigabytes of data. The incident was first reported by Vice News on Thursday.

Michael DeBolt, senior vice president of intelligence for Intel 471s, said hackers were promoting EA data stolen in a Russian forum in early May. According to Debolt, the hacker offered the stolen information at a starting price of $ 500,000, but it’s unclear if it was sold or if there was a connection between the various people promoting the data. Is.

According to him, online forums broke out a controversy worthy of making money from stolen material, allowing thieves to claim the crime. According to the screenshot, one user wrote that all other offers are fraudulent or fake.

Surprisingly, cybercriminals can’t work together to say good things to each other, Debolt said.

He said at least one person provided some evidence through screenshots of access to stolen EA files. This helps in assessing that this claim is credible and needs to be thoroughly investigated, he said.

EA is the latest in a series of cyberattacks in recent months, including JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, and Colonial Pipeline, which fuels the East Coast. These hacks were ransomware attacks in which the hacker attempted to shut down the system until the ransom was paid, but EA said it had not received a ransom request.

