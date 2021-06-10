Ratchet and Clank Rift: All Weapons and How to Get them





Weapons are very important in Ratchet and Clank games. Rift Apart has a lot of cool guns to unlock and level up as you move between planets and dimensions. Weapons are small at first, but soon you’ll have destructive tools for every situation. All weapons can be leveled up with normal use, and upgrades can also be purchased using the Laritanium obtained by exploring the planet.

All Ratchet and Clank Weapons: Rift Apart

Almost all of these weapons can be purchased using bolts at the Ms. Zurkon shop, with one notable exception. It’s RYNO 8. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has 20 weapons, each of which is listed below.

Burst pistol

It is a reliable side arm of the ratchet. You can get it for free at the parade at the beginning of the game. This pistol fires hot plasma shots very accurately, but you can also sacrifice accuracy to make the rate of fire much faster. Overall, it’s a very versatile weapon.

Enforcer

Enforcer shotguns can be purchased from Ms. Zurkon for 1,250 V when you first meet Ms. Zurkon. This weapon uses the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers to control the barrel. Pulling the trigger half will fire a single barrel, and pulling the trigger fully will fire both at the same time. This is a powerful weapon and will be an important weapon later in the game.

Shutter bomb

Shutter bombs can be purchased from Ms. Zurkon for 1,250 V when I first met Mr. Zurkon. This is your primary grenade weapon. It explodes when thrown, easy to understand. Initially slow and weak, the explosion quickly becomes devastating with the introduction of laritanium.

Mushroom

Mr. Fungi can be purchased from Ms. Zurkon for 3,000 volts upon reaching Corson V. It’s a bit different from a regular weapon because it can’t be used to attack directly. Instead, it creates a group of fungi that attract the enemy’s fire and attack the enemy on their own. This is a very useful tool that simplifies crowd control and boss battles.

Negative Tron Collider

The Negatron Collider can be purchased from Ms. Zurkon for 5,000 volts after the Corson V Weapon Upgrade Tutorial. The gimmick of this weapon is that the beam can pass through multiple enemies. It’s pretty weak at first, but some of the Raritanium upgrades can turn it into the best gun to control the crowd.

Topiary sprinkler

Topiary sprinklers can be purchased from Ms. Zurkon for 4,000 volts upon reaching Sargasso. This is one of the best weapons in Rift Apart. It will stop completely. You can also fix and upgrade enemies within a certain radius by covering them with vegetation so that the affected enemies take more damage from other weapons. This allows you to smash your bosses and easily defeat even the toughest enemies.

Ricochet

Ricoche can be purchased at Zulcon’s store for 6,500 volts. It’s pretty overwhelming at first, but it’s much better if you understand how to use it and make a few upgrades. This weapon is designed with a focus on timing, so it deals bonus damage to enemies according to the rhythm. You can also knock out bonus bolts with the proper upgrade.

lightning rod

Lightning Rods can be purchased from Ms. Zurkon for 8,000 Volts once they reach the Scarstu Debris Field. This is a great weapon for controlling the crowd. It shocks enemies into immobility and, if dead, shocks other nearby enemies. Lightning is relatively easy to spread, so you can wipe out enemies at once with just this.

Drill hound

Drill hounds can be purchased from Ms. Zurkon for 10,000 volts after arriving at Scarstu Debris Field. It’s like a rocket launcher. Pulling the trigger in the middle locks on the enemy, the hound passes through obstacles, and pops out when it reaches the target. It has a low ammo count and the damage isn’t very impressive, but like most weak weapons in the game, it really shines with some upgrades.

Globe of Doom

The Glove of Doom can be purchased from Ms. Zurkon for 22,500 volts after completing Blizzar Prime. Like a topiary sprinkler, this is one of the most dangerous tools in your arsenal. Each DoomEgg spawns several agent of dooms that swarm enemies and bite them to death. You can throw away multiple of these at the same time, so you can create your own small army whenever you want.

Void repulsor

Void Repluser can be purchased from Ms. Zurkon for 17,500 Volts after completing Savali. Probably the worst weapon in the game. It has a shield that can absorb enemy shots and fire an energy explosion at the enemy to increase damage, but the range and damage are not great. The shield is also a bit capricious, and this weapon isn’t fun to use overall.

Buzz blade

Once you reach Tren IV, you can buy a buzz blade for 27,500 volts. The initial damage from this weapon is not that great, but the blades bounce off enemies and the environment and continue to damage everything in their path. This gun is great for wiping out large groups and dealing consistent damage to bosses.

Cold snap

Cold Snaps can be purchased for 22,000 volts when they reach Torren IV. This weapon is meant to immobilize enemies like topiary sprinklers, just freeze them with blocks of ice rather than covering them with plants. You can then destroy frozen enemies with a melee attack, which is a great way to save ammo for other weapons.

Warmonger

Warmonger can be purchased for 30,000 Volts after returning to the Scarstu Debris Field for the second time during the main story. This is a rocket launcher and there is nothing more to say. It does a lot of damage and damages enemies within the explosive range.

Bombardier

Bombardier can be purchased for 25,000 volts after returning to Sargasso for the second time in the main story. This weapon creates a drone that drops a bomb on the enemy in front of you. It works like Mr. Fungi in that it has no direct control. It’s just an additional ally that you can throw into the field if you need help.

Black hole storm

The Black Hole Storm can be purchased for 35,000 volts after returning to Sargasso for the second time in the main story. Rift Apart minigun. You can rotate the barrel by pulling the trigger halfway. The only drawback of this weapon is that it can overheat. Therefore, control your shots and change weapons as needed.

Head hunter

Headhunters can be purchased for 40,000 Gold Bolts upon reaching Aldris. This is the Rift Apart sniper rifle. You can slow down the time with a small window and easily aim for headshots. As always, aiming for weaknesses will do bonus damage. You can upgrade your slowdown time and weakness damage with Laritanium, and this weapon will only be upgraded once and you won’t laugh sc sc to.

Bouncer

Bouncers can be purchased with a single bolt after entering Challenge Mode, which is also one of the weapons included in the Deluxe Edition of Rift Apart. This weapon fires cluster munitions and emits micro grenades when it hits an enemy or environment. It’s a pretty good grenade launcher.

Piclyzer

The pickler can be purchased for 1 volt after entering Challenge Mode, which is also one of the weapons included in the Deluxe version of Rift Apart. It’s basically just a shotgun with cool visual effects. The enemies you shoot will be a pixelated version with compressed sound effects.

Reno 8

RYNO 8 can only be obtained by collecting all 10 hidden spybots during the game. Some spybots are trapped behind side quests, others are discovered by exploration, and others are rewarded for completing Battleplex challenges. Once you’ve found them all, Ms. Zurkon will call you and tell you that the weapon is in stock.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apartis is now available on PlayStation 5. See the game reviews here.

–This article was updated: June 10, 2021

