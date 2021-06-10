Google tightens Android policy to reduce tracking of already restricted mobile ads





Dive Briefs: According to company updates, Google is cracking down on advertisers’ ability to track users of Android devices. This new change prevents developers from accessing the unique advertising identifier of unauthorized users, called advertising IDs. Previously, developers could access their ad IDs to get information about device usage and share it with advertisers, regardless of whether the user opted out of personalized ads. If the user disables personalization in their Android settings, a new update will remove this identifier. Developers attempting to access the identifier beyond this point will receive a string of zeros. This tracking change will affect Android 12 apps from late 2021 and will be extended to all apps on devices that use the Google Play Android app store by early 2022 with each update. This move reflects Apple’s recent Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA) changes, further limiting the capabilities of advertisers on mobile. Dive Insight:

Google Tracking Changes is the latest effort by a technology giant to provide users with a more privacy-focused experience. Android has long allowed users to opt out of personalized ads, but unique ad IDs still provide app developers with a way to track device usage. This is valuable information for advertisers who deploy ads to their apps.

However, these identities will be removed when users opt out of personalization as part of a Google Play Services update later this year. The tracking changes came about as consumers’ desire to protect their personal data changed, and Google, among other tech companies, prioritized digital privacy. Google has already taken an important step in this direction by announcing the phasing out of third-party cookies by 2022. This week, the company announced a second beta version of the Android 12 operating system. You have access to your device’s microphone, camera, and location.

The focus on privacy has made mobile space an increasingly difficult marketing channel for advertisers. Google’s tracking changes reflect Apple’s iOS 14.5 software update earlier this year, when the company made IDFA an opt-in feature, so developers need to ask users for permission to access their device’s identity. It’s too early to determine how many users will disable Google’s tracking mechanism, but the high number of opt-outs for Apple updates may suggest the future. In addition, Apple announced this week additional privacy protections across operating systems, including iOS, that could affect mobile marketers.

Mobile advertisers are busy looking for alternatives, including integration with other companies, to enhance their marketing capabilities. Location-based contextual targeting has also emerged as a possible option, and some marketers are looking abroad to develop workarounds.

Google’s new limits arise when the company is paving the way for marketers in other areas of the business. Last month, the company expanded access to advertising tools on its e-commerce platform and announced partnerships with WooCommerce, GoDaddy and Square. These services are based on previous updates where Google teamed up with Shopify to develop new technologies that attracted both marketers and shoppers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos