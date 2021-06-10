Bills to boost U.S. innovation could bring big bucks to Cincinnati





A bill aimed at revitalizing the technological footprint of the Americas has passed the Senate. The Innovation Competition Law aims directly to lag behind China’s influence on the world economy. With billions of dollars spent on research, the United States will become a more competitive global market. And most of that money could be available in Cincinnati. Great Cincinnati is a great place to invest in research, said Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio. Portman said the United States. We believe that innovation and competition law is a major step in the future of the United States and will continue to advance innovation in the United States. This is a bill to address threats from countries like China, where our research is lagging, but it has also been picked up by China and other countries, Portman said. 5G technology, space Exploration support and the development of regional technology hubs such as Cincinnati are being considered. Vice President Kamala Harris recently visited the University of Cincinnati Innovation Center to see some of this funding. A few weeks ago to see what Cincinnati is doing. Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said it was up to us to make the community a little easier. According to Brown, funding was left available to city leaders. The Brent Spence Bridge could benefit. Meanwhile, Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was one of 32 non-voting votes. He calls it wasted spending. He was able to add a late amendment to prevent funds from going to China. For years we have been worried about Russia, about Russia. They were 20 years behind after the end of the Cold War and were not good at technology because communism and socialism weren’t working well. Therefore, Paul said he did not consider it as an imminent threat as others. Portman agrees that money should not be allowed to go to China. The bill should benefit the American people. In particular, he says, reducing reliance on foreign products such as the current semiconductor shortage. He believes that becoming a major producer of these parts is perfect for Ohio. Even if it’s a used car, if you try to buy a car today, you’ll find that the price is quite high. This is because it depends on the semiconductors we use in our cars, many electronics and other things. , Currently out of stock. According to Portman, this would help the bill because it establishes an incentive to manufacture in this country and does not rely on semiconductors in countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, and China. The bill is in the Senate. Has just passed and needs to pass the Senate, but will be passed. President Byden says he is looking forward to signing the bill as soon as possible. One of the creators of the bill. So did Todd Young, a Republican senator in Indiana. Indiana Republican Senator Mike Brown has rejected.

