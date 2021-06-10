Prior to E3, Microsoft aims to bring the Xbox to billions of players with or without a console.





Microsoft’s vision for the Xbox goes far beyond this device.

When Microsoft launched the Xbox video game console in 2001, only Xbox could play games like the popular space war epic Halo: Combat Evolved. You can still buy the company’s latest device, the $ 499 Xbox Series X or the $ 399 entry-level Xbox Series S. However, you can also play it on your PC. You can also pay Microsoft $ 15 a month to play on your tablet or phone with that Xbox Games Pass Ultimate subscription.

But in the future, Microsoft believes that users will want to play in more places. It’s like a TV in a hotel room. Or a small streaming set-top box that connects to your friend’s home TV or monitor.

“Of course, there’s still a console and PC location, and frankly, it’s always there,” said Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox, for journalists ahead of his presentation at the E3 video game conference this Sunday. But through the cloud, we’ll be able to provide everyone with an Internet connection with a robust gaming experience, whether it’s the most powerful and cheapest device, or one you already own. “

Phil Spencer has been leading Microsoft’s Xbox division since 2014.

The biggest players in the gaming industry, such as Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, Apple, and Google, tend to exaggerate their products designed to entertain people around the world wherever they are. And that’s almost true. Billions of people around the world play games on their phones, consoles, or computers at home, in arcades and in cafes. Army members may even play video games while patrolling the depths of the ocean on a submarine.

But over the years, Microsoft has dreamed of taking it even further. For over a decade, it has been experimented with new forms of interactive television programming, such as the Sesame Street series 10 years ago. Research is also being conducted on combining Xbox technology with TVs and set-top boxes.

Microsoft is currently planning to bring Xbox software and games to these types of devices. He didn’t provide details, but said Microsoft is working with an internet-connected TV maker to “embed the Xbox experience” without the need for additional hardware other than a controller. Microsoft also said it is developing its own “streaming device” for TVs and monitors. At the same time, Microsoft is also investing more in the Xbox Games Pass subscription service, offering a way to buy Xbox on a monthly installment plan.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said: “We are truly redefining the way games are distributed, played and shared.”

Hard push

The video game Minecraft was the first major acquisition by Satya Nadella as Microsoft’s CEO.

Microsoft isn’t just talking about big games about the Xbox. Over the past few years, the company has invested heavily in its device and gaming lineup. In 2014, I spent over $ 2.5 billion to buy Minecraft. This is one of the most popular games ever created. Last year, we bought ZeniMax Media, which owns industry leaders such as the fast-paced demon extermination game Doom, the fantasy blockbuster series The Elder Scrolls, and the post-apocalyptic adventure series, for $ 7.5 billion in full cash. fall out.

The company has also signed deals with companies such as FIFA soccer game maker Electronic Arts and Fortnite developer Epic Games, making its subscription service a hit.

“We are trying to reach 3 billion people on the planet who are playing electronic games in some way,” Spencer said. However, Microsoft added that it recognizes that only 250 million people are actually interested in buying consoles. “We need to meet players wherever we are, on mobile, on other screens and devices,” he said.

It’s unclear if Microsoft can accomplish such a major feat. Microsoft and Sony haven’t reported sales data for equivalent console units, but Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch consoles outperform the new Xbox Series X and Series S, according to UK-based Ampere analysis. However, all three companies are suffering from a global chip supply shortage.

Still, Microsoft says it plans to make an “unmatched investment” in cloud gaming, new titles, and their communities. The company will discuss more plans during E3 on Sunday starting at 10 am EST / 1:00 pm EST. Events are streamed remotely over the Internet under the influence of the coronavirus, but CNET and its sister site GameSpot continue to cover live with real-time updates, insights, and analytics that can only be found here.

