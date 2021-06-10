Apple Announces 2021 Apple Design Award Winners – TechCrunch Japan





Instead of waiting for the event to end like last year, Apple has incorporated the announcement of this year’s Apple Design Award winners into a virtual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) online event. Before WWDC, Apple was a finalist. Was previewed. Finalist apps and games showed a combination of technical achievements, design and ingenuity. Tonight, Apple announced winners in six new award categories.

Apple chose one app and one game in each category as winners.

In the inclusion category, the winners helped people of different backgrounds, abilities and languages.

This year’s winners include HoloVista, Aconite’s highly accessible game based in the United States, allowing users to adjust various options such as motion control, text size, text contrast, sound, and visual effect intensity. .. In this game, users use the iPhone’s camera to explore, find hidden objects and solve puzzles. (Our interview)

Another winner, Voice Dream Reader, is a text-to-speech app that supports over 20 languages ​​and offers adaptive features and highly customizable settings.

In the Delight and Fun category, Winners offer a memorable and engaging experience enhanced by Apple’s technology. Belgium’s Pok Pok Playroom is a children’s entertainment app from Snowman (Alto’s Adventure series) that won the award for its well-thought-out design and subtle tactile, sound effect, and interaction uses. (Our interview)

Other winners include Little Orpheus from UKs, a platformer that combines storytelling, surprise, and fun to provide a console-like experience in casual games.

Winners of the Interaction category will introduce apps that offer an intuitive interface and easy control, Apple said.

CARROT Weather, a US-based weather forecasting app, won the award for its humorous forecasts, unique visuals, and an entertaining experience that can also be used as a dial or widget on your Apple Watch.

The Canadian Bird Alone game brings gestures, tactile sensations, parallax and dynamic sound effects to life in a clever way.

In the Social Impact category, the Danish Be My Eyes was awarded the award. It allows visually impaired people to use cameras to pair with volunteers around the world to identify objects. We currently support more than 300,000 users with the support of more than 4.5 million volunteers. (Our coverage)

The UK ustwo game won this category of Alba, a game that teaches players to respect the environment, such as saving wildlife, repairing bridges and cleaning up trash. This game plants a tree with each download.

The visual and graphics winners feature “superb images, well-crafted interfaces, and high-quality animation.”

Based in Belarus, Lona combines relaxing activities and atmospheric sounds with storytelling to offer sleepscape sessions that help people relax at night. This app was recently named Google’s “Best App” for 2020.

China’s Genshin Impact was awarded for promoting the visual frontier of the game because it allows you to reconfigure motion blur, shadow quality, and frame rate on the fly. This game was previously Apple’s best game of 2020 and Google’s best game of 2020.

Innovation winners include India’s NaadSadhana, an all-in-one studio-quality music app that helps artists perform and publish. The app uses AI and Core ML to listen to the sound, provide feedback on the accuracy of the sound, and generate a backing track accordingly.

Riot Games League of Legends: Wild Lift (USA) won the award for adopting a complex PC classic and providing a complete mobile experience including touch screen controls, an automatic targeting system for beginners, and mobile-only camera settings. did.

This year’s winners will receive a prize package that includes the hardware and the prize itself.

A video featuring the winners can be found on the Apple Developer website

In a statement, Susan Prescott, Apple’s Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations, redefined what the winners of this year’s Apple Design Awards expect from a great app experience. The work of these developers embodies the important role that apps and games play in our daily lives and is a perfect example of the six new award categories.

