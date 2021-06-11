Higher Education Drives Upper Peninsula Economic and Cultural Ecosystem | News, Sports, Jobs





Hidden within miles of forest and UP’s quaint community in Michigan are four universities and four community colleges.

A strong driver of economic growth, a breakthrough research incubator, and a skilled workforce builder.

Higher education institutions in the region employ a total of more than 3,800 faculty and staff and attract more than 20,800 students to UP each year. Their combined impact on the economy is impressive. According to a report by the Anderson Economic Group, the Michigan Technological University (MTU) has an economic impact on the state of $ 450 million. Gogebic Community College (GCC) advertises a local return of approximately $ 5.30 per dollar received. In a town like Sue St. In Marie, where Lake Superior State University (LSSU) employs 1 in 10 counties, the university is the largest employer.

In addition to the myriad hands-on educational opportunities for LSSU student groups, each student brings an estimated $ 45,000 worth of economic activity to the region, with a total annual economic impact of $ 113 million. Investment and spending from Northern Michigan University (NMU) contributes more than $ 200 million annually to UP, in addition to spending from students and campus visitors.

UP’s two largest universities, MTU and NMU, also have robust research facilities and strong, mutually beneficial partnerships with local employers and industries. For example, commercial lenders such as Northern Initiatives, business incubators such as Innovate Marquette SmartZone / Invent @ NMU, and entrepreneurial services such as MTEC Smartzone are for community members, small business owners, and graduates for financial success and job creation. We provide tools for. LSSU works with local and government programs to act as a job funnel that fulfills demanding roles in critical programs.

Smaller institutions such as Gogibic Community College, Finlandia University, Bay Dennock Community College, Bay Mills Community College, and Kewinau Bay Ojibwe Community College offer culturally relevant educational programs at affordable prices. Over 61% of UP’s small institutional graduates remain in the county or neighboring counties after graduation and are employed directly in the area. With the majority remaining in the area, college-educated employees bring immeasurable economic prosperity to the state for decades after graduation and eliminate brain drain from the local UP community. On average, 30-40% of MTU, LSSU, and NMU graduates find a profitable career within 50 miles of campus.

Bay De Noc numbers highlight the benefits of all UP community colleges. Bay students provide $ 9.2 million in taxable income to the Michigan economy. Thanks to education, Bay Associate Degree graduates can earn $ 300,000 more throughout their careers than those with a high school diploma. For every $ 1 a state or local tax invested in the bay, $ 2.2 is returned to the community.

“Unlike big cities, universities tend to have a big impact on our community here in UP,” says Eric Walla, City Manager at Horton, home of the MTU. For example, Loyola is the Chicago economy. It’s just a small part. By comparison, our communities are smaller, so universities and colleges promote the economy, ecosystem, culture and energy in more important ways. “

UP’s academic department creates work opportunities to support families and incentives for people to move to the area. New residents buy homes, contribute to property taxes and increase city revenues. Students and visiting families, especially those traveling abroad, spend money in restaurants, hotels and retail stores to thrive their local businesses. These institutions also play an important role in forming the vibrant culture of the region. With a unique combination of high-tech innovation and downtown apple pie, UP attracts intelligent and interesting people who love beautiful environments and active lifestyles.

Adam Paltzer, vice president of operations for ABLE Medical Devices in Marquette, said ABLE can thrive thanks to NMU. “NMU acts as a job pipeline,” says Paltzer. “Students in the engineering technology department are familiar with cutting-edge technology even before they are hired. Jobs in our field are expected to grow and we are able to provide good salaries to talented employees. I will. “

“UP Universities provide support to local commercial organizations such as ABLE in a variety of ways. When companies support higher education institutions, mutually beneficial partnerships are formed and symbiotic success is achieved. It will be possible. Although each UP university town is very different, every town has a community-centric atmosphere that reflects the exceptional relationships of local business, industry and higher education. These investments are , Has a clear, direct and serious impact on the region. “

The economic benefits of higher education extend to individuals. “Education that our students receive at Michigan Technological University breaks the chain of poverty,” said Dr. John Lehman, MTU’s Vice President of University Relations and Admissions. “This is the American dream”

According to Dr. Lehman, about a quarter of MTU students come from a recessionary economy that is in the bottom 20% of household income in the country. By the time they graduate from college, they are moving up to the 50th percentile, from poverty to the middle class. By mid-career, they are in the top 20% of their income.

As an employer, business incubator, business partner, and culturally influential person, universities on the Upper Peninsula make a vital contribution to the local economy. From job creation to knowledge promotion and innovation promotion, we improve the standard of living of the entire region and its people.

