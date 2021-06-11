Summer Game Fest Live: Elden Ring, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, Death Stranding’s Director’s Cut, etc.





Elden Ring is finally here!

Summer game fest

The SummerGameFest kick-off live was the first E3 2021 show and started with great success. The big announcement of the event was FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, developed with the help of Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin.

The nearly two-hour SummerGameFest kickoff live show hosted by Geoff Keighley on Thursday featured new game launches, popular game updates, and upcoming new indie titles. Gearbox Entertainment’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and Call of Duty Cold War Season 4 teaser made a major debut with Elden Ring.

Little Tina’s Wonderland

Gearbox has launched a show in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a new game in the Borderlands universe. A predatory shooter featuring the voices of Andy Samberg, Wanda Sykes and Will Arnett. It introduces Tiny Tina, introduced in Borderlands 2, but the game itself isn’t as playable as the Borderlands game.

Metal Slug Tactics slows down classic run-and-gun arcade games.

Metal Slug is a long-standing arcade franchise with a whole new experience. Metal Slug Tactics puts the characters in the series into a strategy RPG.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Hideo Kojima appeared briefly to talk about pandemics and also revealed Death Stranding’s director’s cut. Teaser was a homage to the Metal Gear series where Sam Porter tried on a box similar to Solid Snake. The director’s cut version of the game will be released “soon”.

Sam learned how the box works.

Summer Game Fest Jeff Goldblum Introduces Jurassic Park Evolution 2

Two Jurassic Park movie stars, Jeff Goldblum, have arrived to showcase Jurassic Park Evolution 2, the sequel to the next game.

See who appeared.

Summer game fest

The first game will be released in 2018, allowing players to build and manage their own Jurassic Park.

Call of Duty Season 4 Information

Call of Duty Cold War Season 3 ends on June 15th. In other words, the next season will begin. The Teaser showed some of the new maps and content coming into Multiplayer, Zombie Mode, and War Zones.

Details about the next Call of Duty game have not been revealed.

Ryan Reynolds talks about the Free Guy movie

The video game movie Free Guy was originally scheduled to be released last summer, but after several postponements, it was finally released on August 13. Reynolds, who appears in the movie, has arrived to provide a new trailer.

Salt and Sacrifice Revives Original 2D Soul-like Games

Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida introduces the sequel to one of the first Dark Souls-like games, Salt and Sacrifice. The original Salt and Sanctuary game, released in 2016, features gameplay similar to the Souls game, but in 2D. Salt and Sacrifice features similar actions and graphics and will be released in 2022.

Join the vampire battle royale in Blood Hunt

Vampire: The Masquerade –Bloodlines 2 will be available this year, but there will also be multiplayer games set in the world. Players compete for which vampires will survive. There is a sign-up page for those who are interested in joining alppha.

See more of our cosmetics

If you continue to play Attempt Ass, more content will be provided to the player. This includes new maps, more cosmetics, and achievements.

Eleven, Demogorgon, Hopper from Stranger Things head for Smite

Smite, a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, features gods fighting each other in a 3D team-based battle similar to League of Legends. MOBA introduces new characters from Netflix’s Stranger Things Unknown World series, along with upside-down maps. The content will be included in the game’s next battle pass on July 13th in time for Season 4 of the series.

House of Ashes is here to scare you

The Dark Pictures Anthology’s third entry, the House of Ashes, will appear shortly before Halloween on October 22nd. In this horror adventure game, the player plays the role of an American soldier trying to survive. Each choice determines who lives and who dies.

In Evil Dead The Game, players can be good or bad

Introducing a new multiplayer game in the iconic horror comedy franchise. This time, the player can control the devil and eat humans.

Finally Elden Ring

The show ended with From Software’s Elden Ring. The developers worked with the creator of Game of Thrones, George RR Martin, to develop the game. At the end of the trailer was the release date of the Elden Ring on January 21, 2022.

