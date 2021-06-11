Google’s Survey on AI Utilization in Manufacturing





Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to transform the manufacturing industry are not new, but long-term experimentation has not yet led to widespread business benefits. However, a new Google Cloud study reveals that the COVID-19 pandemic may have spurred a significant increase in the use of AI and other digital enablers among manufacturers. According to data from a survey of more than 1,000 senior manufacturing executives in seven countries, the pandemic turned 76% into digital enablers and disruptive technologies such as data and analytics, cloud, and artificial intelligence. .. Another 66% of manufacturers who use AI in their day-to-day operations report increased reliance on AI.

Transition from Edge Cases to Mainstream Business Needs

The top three sub-sectors deploying AI to support their day-to-day operations are automotive / OEM (76%), automotive suppliers (68%), and heavy equipment (67%). According to a Google Clouds survey, companies that currently use AI in their daily work support business continuity (38%), employee efficiency (38%), and support for all employees (34%). %) Is requested. AI / ML technology enhances manufacturing employee efforts to provide normative analysis such as real-time guidance and training, flag safety issues, and detect potential defects on assembly lines. can.

Regarding the specific AI use cases pointed out in the survey, two main areas were revealed: quality control and supply chain optimization. In the quality control category, 39% of surveyed manufacturers who use AI in their day-to-day operations use AI for quality inspection, and 35% use it for quality checks on their products and production lines. With AI Vision, production line employees can spend less time on repetitive product inspections and instead focus on more complex tasks such as root cause analysis.

The Supply Chain Optimization category states that manufacturers have leveraged AI for supply chain management (36%), risk management (36%), and inventory management (34%).

The use of AI varies from region to region, but not for whatever reason you think.

The extent to which AI is already in use today varies considerably from region to region. 80% and 79% of Italian and German manufacturers report using AI in their daily work, compared to the United States (64%), Japan (50%) and South Korea (39%). Is decreasing sharply.

The most common barrier, but only a quarter (23%) of the manufacturers surveyed believe that they don’t have the talent to take advantage of AI. Cost does not seem to be an obstacle (21% of those surveyed). Rather, the missing links appear to have the right technology platforms and tools to manage production-grade AI pipelines.

Future outlook: The golden age of AI for the manufacturing industry

The key to the spread of AI is its ease of deployment and use. As AI becomes more prevalent in solving real-world problems for manufacturers, Google Cloud sees the industry moving from a “pilot purgatory” to a “golden age of AI.” The manufacturing industry is accustomed to innovation, from the era of mass production to lean manufacturing, Six Sigma, and more recently enterprise resource planning. AI promises to bring even more innovation to the forefront.

For more information on these findings, download the full report here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos