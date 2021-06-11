Salt and sacrifice revealed at summer game fest on PC and PS5





Ska Studios’ 2D soul-like Salt and Sanctuary has a good sequel to Salt and Sacrifice and will be released early next year. The gameplay trailer debuted during the presentation of today’s Summer Gamefest, and it was found that the title will be released on both PC and PlayStation 5 in early 2022. Ska Studios has learned one or two things since Salt and Sanctuary debuted in 2016.

Become a Marked Inquisitor in Salt and Sacrifice and hunt down 20 different sorcerers.

In Salt and Sacrifice, you play as a customized, marked Inquisitor. A prisoner who was captured by the Kingdom of Alterstone and chose to be a slave rather than a death. There are eight classes: Highblade, Paladin, Assassin, Cleric, Dualist, Fighter, Ranger, and Sage, each changing the way players defeat 20 deadly wizards who thero the land.

Salt and Sacrifice can be played solo or in the co-op. Like its predecessor, the game utilizes a unique hand-painted art style, but the color palette has certainly expanded a bit since Salt and Sanctuary proved that the Soulslike formula actually works with 2D side crawlers. I will. The founder of Ska Studios said: “In a world destroyed by this dangerous mage, you can do so many interesting things with the goals of different factions.”

According to the press release:

“Customize Marked Inquisitors’ Crime, Appearance, and Classes. Choose one of eight starting classes: Highblade, Paladin, Assassin, Cleric, Dualist, Fighter, Ranger, and Sage to join Magevine Light. Drinking holy drinks, speaking, away from Spellmarked rituals, and in a fluid state between life and death. Freed from deadly fear, the Inquisitor sheds Mage’s blood and their cruelty. I swear to put an end to my actions.

Get ready for each excursion at the Pardonor’s Veil, a hub full of friendly inquisitors. Set up and roam spooky villages, graveyards, and swamp kingdoms in single-player or drop-in dropout online co-op. Find clues and track over 20 types of mages, including scorching pyromancers, toxic venomancers, and abominable co-permancers. Track with grappling hooks and defeat them in browler-style side-scrolling combat.

Pillage the mage’s corpse and create new equipment in Rune Arts, giving the inquisitor an unprecedented new ability. Search all the dilapidated corners of multiple maps for powerful melee weapons, deadly ranged weapons, protective armor and charm. Join multiplayer factions, such as the Dawnlight Order, which focuses on cooperation, and the Shroud Alliance, which kills players.

Ska Studios has regained its distinctive hand-painted look, adding a unique touch to each of the candlelit caves and foggy forests. Over 100 monsters have appeared in the vast Bestiary, many inspired by Scandinavian folklore. James Sylvath’s memorable score gives an ominous premonition to the entire journey. “

Salt and Sacrifice will be available on PC and PlayStation 5 for $ 19.99 in early 2022.

–This article was updated: June 10, 2021

